Saban to celebrate 69th birthday with a win

Inquiring minds want to know, and no, SEC referee Jason Autrey did not call a game the week after he blew a call that cost Arkansas a win over Auburn.

However, there were two games postponed that he might have been scheduled to work, and the SEC does not publicize punishment of officials if there are repercussions for changing the outcome of a game.

He did work the South Carolina-LSU game last weekend.

As expected, Alabama Coach Nick Saban remained undefeated against former assistant coaches. Happy birthday to Saban who turns 69 tomorrow when his team hosts Mississippi State, which opened the season with a 44-34 win over LSU and has scored 30 points in its next three games, all losses.

It was a struggle again last week, going 2-2. The season record now stands at 18-13.

Arkansas at Texas A&M

Everything points to the Aggies, who may get some SEC scrutiny about how many people are in the stadium, and if the Corps of Cadets are actually social distancing or standing in uniform, 4 inches apart. The Aggies have the second best defense against the run in the SEC, allowing just 75 yards per game, and the Razorbacks rank next to last in rushing offensively, averaging just 102.3 yards per game. For the Hogs to have a shot, they've got to keep the Aggie defense honest to allow the best receiving group in the SEC to do their job. Texas A&M 31-28

Troy at Arkansas State

Both teams are coming in off a loss, the Trojans to Georgia State, 36-34, and the Red Wolves to Appalachian State, 45-17. The Red Wolves have given up 97 points in their last two games and must find a way to not force their offense to be their defense, too. Arkansas State 42-35

LSU at Auburn

It's a showdown of SEC West Tigers, and if it comes down to luck, or perhaps officiating, the Auburn Tigers get the nod at home. Auburn is 3-2 officially, but if not for blown officiating calls against Arkansas and Ole Miss, the Tigers would be 1-4 and Gus Malzahn would be on the hottest seat in the country. The LSU Tigers will go with true freshman TJ Finley at quarterback. Finley completed 17 of 21 passes in his debut last week for 265 yards and 2 touchdowns. Betting the officials are on their best behavior. LSU 35-28

Georgia at Kentucky

The Wildcats haven't been very good on the road or at home. Their run attack, which was almost nonexistent against Missouri, faces the best rush defense in the SEC. The Bulldogs are better on both sides of the ball and should win going away. Georgia 42-27

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

A battle of the Rebels' offense versus the Commodores' defense. The Rebels' defense has cost them a game or two and cannot overlook the 'Dores. Lane Kiffin is probably steamed at the $25,000 fine the SEC hit him with for retweeting a tweet about the officiating in the Rebels' loss to Auburn. Ole Miss 38-24

Mississippi State

at Alabama

The Bulldogs have suffered more from Leach Fever than covid-19. A total of eight players have quit the team, including Kylin Hill who rushed for 1,350 yards on 242 carries last season. Through three games (he was injured early in the Arkansas game) in Mike Leach's Air Raid offense, Hill had carried 15 times for 58 yards. He did have 23 catches but projects as a running back in the NFL. The main thing is the Bulldogs are playing the Crimson Tide. Alabama 49-13

Missouri at Florida

The Gators should be well rested after three weeks off due primarily to covid-19 cases on their team as well as their opponents. The Tigers should be confident after beating Kentucky soundly. Florida 32-21