Sheriff's office takes pink ribbons to heart

Deputy Marquis Creggett (from left), Patrol Sgt. Specyal Mills and Deputy Brian Sweeney are among the Jefferson County sheriff’s office staff members observing Breast Cancer Awareness Month. (Special to The Commercial)

The Jefferson County sheriff's office has been observing Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October with personnel showing their commitment by wearing pink ribbons, hanging the ribbons throughout the building and showcasing them in the windshields of vehicles.

Nearly everyone in the community has likely been touched by breast cancer in some way, whether personally or through the experience of a family member, friend, or co-worker, officials said.

"It's important that we show our support to such a serious illness and continue to bring awareness to this important cause," said Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. "Many people are either directly or indirectly affected by this devastating disease and we are dedicated to reinforcing the message of supporting the fight against breast cancer."

Breast Cancer Awareness Month aims to raise awareness of the disease and express the importance of detecting breast cancer early.

Also to fight cancer, men at the sheriff's office will participate in "No Shave November" to raise awareness of breast, prostate and testicular cancer.

"The American Cancer Society states that only about half of women aged 40 and older report having a mammogram -- a screening test to find breast cancer early, when it is most treatable. Regular screening tests reduce your chance of dying from breast cancer," according to the release.

Suggestions to increase awareness of breast cancer in October include: