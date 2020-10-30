Sheriff's office takes pink ribbons to heart

The Jefferson County sheriff's office has been observing Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October with personnel showing their commitment by wearing pink ribbons, hanging the ribbons throughout the building and showcasing them in the windshields of vehicles.
Nearly everyone in the community has likely been touched by breast cancer in some way, whether personally or through the experience of a family member, friend, or co-worker, officials said.
"It's important that we show our support to such a serious illness and continue to bring awareness to this important cause," said Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. "Many people are either directly or indirectly affected by this devastating disease and we are dedicated to reinforcing the message of supporting the fight against breast cancer."
Breast Cancer Awareness Month aims to raise awareness of the disease and express the importance of detecting breast cancer early.
Also to fight cancer, men at the sheriff's office will participate in "No Shave November" to raise awareness of breast, prostate and testicular cancer.
"The American Cancer Society states that only about half of women aged 40 and older report having a mammogram -- a screening test to find breast cancer early, when it is most treatable. Regular screening tests reduce your chance of dying from breast cancer," according to the release.
Suggestions to increase awareness of breast cancer in October include:
Know your risk: Talk to both sides of your family to learn about your family health history. Talk to a doctor about your risk of breast cancer.
Get screened: Talk with a doctor about which screening tests are right for you if you are at higher risk. Have a mammogram every year starting at age 40 if you are at average risk. Have a clinical breast exam at least every three years starting at age 20, and every year starting at age 40.
Know what is normal for you: See a doctor if you notice any of these breast changes: lump, hard knot or thickening inside the breast or underarm area; swelling, warmth, redness or darkening of the breast; change in the size or shape of the breast; dimpling or puckering of the skin; itchy, scaly sore or rash on the nipple; pulling in of the nipple or other parts of the breast; nipple discharge that starts suddenly; new pain in one spot that doesn't go away.
Make healthy lifestyle choices: Maintain a healthy weight; exercise; limit alcohol intake; limit menopausal hormone use; and breastfeed, if possible.