Statistics continue to pile up for pair

University of Arkansas quarterback commitment Landon Rogers had his best game of the season last week in Little Rock Parkview's 33-3 victory over Russellville.

Rogers, 6-5, 213 pounds, completed 12 of 20 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 95 yards and 2 touchdowns on 11 carries.

Parkview Coach Brad Bolding said Rogers showed a small sample of things to come.

"I thought last week was a snapshot of what Landon will do for many years to come," Bolding said. "He showed his speed, strength and arm capabilities."

Rogers, who pledged to the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Kansas, North Texas, Houston, Louisiana-Lafayette and others, is rated a 3-star prospect by ESPN.

He has completed 40 of 69 passes for 477 yards, 2 touchdowns and rushed 67 times for 580 yards and 9 touchdowns for the 5-1 Patriots.

Cornerback commitment Chase Lowery continued his strong senior season by filling the stat sheet in last week's 45-15 victory over Lebanon Trail.

He recorded 3 tackles, a pass breakup and had a 74 yard interception return for a score on defense. Offensively, he had 5 rushes for 38 yards, a touchdown and a 23 yard reception while also returning a kickoff for 15 yards and a punt for 8.

Lowery, 6-0, 183 pounds, of Frisco, Texas, picked the Hogs over Texas Tech, Purdue, Michigan State, Memphis, Pittsburgh, San Diego State and Oregon State in July.

"Chase had a great game," Frisco Coach Jeff Herbert said. "His impact was obvious with his rushing yards, receiving yards and Pick 6. But he also deterred them from throwing to their wide receiver who is committed to Ole Miss, and he drew two pass interference calls that set us up in scoring position."

For the season, Lowery has 9 carries for 92 yards, a touchdown and 4 receptions for 105 yard for the 4-0 Raccoons. He has 10 tackles, a pass breakup, 2 interceptions and a forced fumble. Lowery has returned 4 kickoffs for 85 yards and 4 punts for 47 yards.

ESPN rates Lowery a 3-star prospect.