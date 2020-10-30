Alabama homicide suspect arrested in Randolph County

A suspect in an Alabama homicide was arrested Thursday following a pursuit in Randolph County, authorities said.

The chase began following a robbery call in the 4500 block of U.S. 62, west of Pocahontas, a Facebook post by Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell states. Deputies spotted a vehicle matching the caller’s description and pursued it west on the highway toward Imboden.

Authorities said spike strips deployed at the Eleven Point River bridge deflated two of the vehicle’s tires, and deputies forced the vehicle to a stop.

Ryan Smith and Shelby Hendrix were taken into custody following the chase, the post states.

Smith was wanted in Mobile County, Ala. on a homicide charge, while Hendrix faces unspecified felony charges, according to authorities.

A Thursday Facebook post by the Mobile County sheriff’s office states Smith is accused in the killing of Derek Hase of Irving, Ala.

Hase had been missing since September, authorities said.