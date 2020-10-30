Villagers wade through mud Thursday after a landslide swamps a village in the Phuoc Loc district of Quang Nam province in Vietnam. Video at arkansasonline.com/1030molave/. (AP/VNA/Lai Minh Dong)

Typhoon deaths at 35; missing put at 50

HANOI, Vietnam -- A typhoon that officials said was the most powerful to hit Vietnam in 20 years set off landslides, sunk boats and knocked out power to at least 1.7 million people Thursday. At least 35 people were killed and more than 50 were missing, state media outlets said.

The immediate focus for rescuers was on three villages in the country's central region where landslides killed at least 19 people and are suspected of burying more than 40 others in thick mud and debris.

Also among the dead were 12 fishermen whose boats sank Wednesday as Typhoon Molave approached with winds of up to 93 mph. Another 14 fisherman were still missing.

Rescuers dug up eight bodies Thursday morning in Tra Van village in Quang Nam province where a hillside collapsed on houses. The victims had taken shelter in the community as the typhoon approached, the official Vietnam News Agency reported.

In Tra Leng village, about 28 miles from Tra Van, another landslide buried a community with several houses occupied by about 45 people. Four people escaped, while rescuers recovered eight bodies and later pulled out four villagers alive, including two children, who were trapped in a buried house, Vietnam News said.

A landslide leaves a trail of rocks and mud as it swamps a village in Phuoc Loc district, Quang Nam province, Vietnam Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Three separated landslides triggered by Typhoon Molave killed more than a dozen villagers in the province as rescuers scramble to recover more victims. (Lai Minh Dong/VNA via AP)

China accuses U.S. of shielding fugitives

BEIJING -- China on Thursday accused the U.S. of seeking to smear Beijing's efforts to pursue fugitives, a day after the Justice Department charged eight people with seeking to coerce a New Jersey man who was wanted by Beijing into returning to China to face charges.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China was engaged in a "just cause to fight transnational crime and pursue fugitives and stolen goods internationally."

"The U.S., out of ulterior motives, ignored the basic facts and discredited China's efforts," Wang told reporters at a daily briefing. The U.S. should "bear international responsibilities and avoid being a haven for criminals," Wang said.

China has for years sought to induce white-collar criminals who have fled abroad -- particularly to the United States -- to return under a program called "Fox Hunt." Because China has no extradition treaty with the U.S., the decision to return home must technically be voluntary, although U.S. officials say in practice such operations often rely on threats, intimidation and bullying, often targeting dissidents and political opponents.

Five of the eight charged, including an American private investigator, were arrested Wednesday. The other three are believed to be in China. All eight were charged with conspiring to act as illegal agents for China in a case filed in federal court in Brooklyn.

The Justice Department said the defendants broke the law by failing to notify the U.S. that they were acting as agents of the Chinese government. Several also are charged with conspiracy to commit international and interstate stalking.

U.S. policy shifts on births in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM -- The United States will allow Americans born in disputed Jerusalem to list Israel as their place of birth on passports and other documents, according to a new policy announced Thursday.

The move announced a day after the United States amended science accords signed with Israel to apply to institutions in the occupied West Bank.

President Donald Trump's administration amended decades of U.S. policy by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital in 2017 and later moving the embassy there from Tel Aviv, where most other countries maintain their missions.

Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war along with the West Bank, territories the Palestinians seek as part of their future state. Israel considers the entire city its "unified, eternal" capital while the Palestinians want their own capital in east Jerusalem.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that the new passport policy was in keeping with the decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Jerusalem-born Americans will be able to specify either "Israel" or "Jerusalem" as their place of birth on passports and official documents.

Those who do not specify their place of birth will be listed as having been born in Jerusalem.

Search for bodies goes on at Mexico site

SALVATIERRA, Mexico -- Search teams continued excavating a site in the central Mexico state of Guanajuato on Thursday where in the past week they have found 59 bodies in clandestine graves.

The site is in the town of Salvatierra, not a desolate area out in the countryside.

The head of the official National Search Commission, Karla Quintana, said Thursday in an interview with W Radio that people had to have known that bodies were being disposed of there.

Quintana said the tip came about two weeks ago from relatives looking for missing loved ones. She said searchers have found indications of more bodies there, so the search continues. The goal is to recover the bodies, identify them and return the remains to their families, she said.

Quintana said many victims seemed young and there were a significant number of women.