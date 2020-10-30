This Week's Prep Football Matchups

CLASS 7A

Bentonville High at Springdale High

Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Bentonville 8-0, 5-0 7A-West; Springdale 2-6, 1-4

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed on each school’s web site.

BETWEEN THE LINES Bentonville is steamrolling to the conference championship and Rogers was its latest victim in a 74-21 blowout last week. … Springdale dropped its fourth straight game last week, falling to Fayetteville 48-13. … In its win last week against Rogers, the Tigers scored 14 points in the first 21 seconds of the game, and none of these were scored by the Bentonville offense. … Tigers QB Andrew Edwards had a hand in six touchdowns before sitting out the fourth quarter. … Springdale has shown flashes this season, but its best offensive weapon, LaDarius Wonsley, has not played since the season-opener with an injury. … Bentonville has outscored its conference opponents 265-48.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Bentonville, QB Andrew Edwards (Sr., 6-3, 195), WR Chas Nimrod (Jr., 6-2, 180), WR Cade Foster (Sr., 5-9, 165), OL Ethan Fitzgerald (Sr., 6-1, 235), OL Josh Street (Sr., 6-6, 285), LB Cole Joyce (Sr., 6-0, 220), LB Keegan Stinespring (Sr., 5-11, 205), DB Kolbi Crawford (Sr., 6-1, 160). Springdale, QB Landon Phipps (Jr., 6-0, 175), RB Gilbert Dominquez (Sr., 5-10, 165), LB Andre Sparks (Sr., 6-1, 210), WR Da’Von Sparks (Jr., 5-6, 155), WR Ta’Jon Sparks (So., 5-6, 155), LB Travon Westbrook (Sr., 6-0, 230).

HOOTEN’S RANKINGS Bentonville is No. 2 in Class 7A; Springdale is No. 14

HOOTEN’S LINE Bentonville by 35

OUR TAKE Bentonville 48, Springdale 14

— CHIP SOUZA • @NWACHIP

Springdale Har-Ber at Rogers High

Whitey Smith Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Har-Ber 4-4, 4-1 7A-West; Rogers 4-2, 1-2

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed on each school’s web site.

BETWEEN THE LINES Har-Ber has won four straight games after edging Fort Smith Southside 28-19 last week. … Rogers tried to shake off last week’s opening punch by Bentonville by scoring 21 points in the first quarter before getting buried under an avalanche of points the rest of the way. … Wildcats sophomore RB Hudson Brewer rushed for 249 yards last week, the third straight week over 100 yards. Brewer leads the team in rushing with 937 yards and 11 TDs. … Rogers has scored at least 21 points in every game this season and more than 30 in five of its six games behind quarterback Chris Francisco. Against Bentonville last week, Francisco fired two first-quarter touchdown passes and ran for another. … Har-Ber’s defense has been sensational the past four games, allowing just 56 points.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Har-Ber, QB Drue McClendon (Jr., 6-0, 175), RB Hudson Brewer (So., 6-1, 180), WR Ethan Fender (Jr., 5-10, 170), LB Will Haney (Sr., 5-9, 175), LB Billy Tillery (Sr., 5-11, 190), LB Tommy Hudson (Sr., 5-9, 170). Rogers, QB Christian Francisco (Sr., 5-9, 156), WR Finley Bunch (Jr., 5-9, 150), WR Kade Seldomridge (Jr., 5-8, 150), WR Noah Goodshield (Jr., 5-8, 155).

HOOTEN’S RANKINGS Har-Ber is No. 6 in Class 7A; Rogers is No. 10

HOOTEN’S LINE Har-Ber by 4

OUR TAKE Har-Ber 35, Rogers 31

— CHIP SOUZA • @NWACHIP

Fort Smith Southside at Bentonville West

Wolverine Stadium, Centerton

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Southside 2-6, 1-3 7A-West; West 5-3, 3-1.

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed on the web sites for both schools.

BETWEEN THE LINES This is the third meeting between the two schools, but it’s the first time they will play as conference opponents. … The series is tied 1-1, with West winning 37-13 last year at Southside. … Parker Wehunt, who has previously played fullback and tight end, was Southside’s starting quarterback in last week’s loss to Springdale Har-Ber and threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns. … The Mavericks suffered a 28-19 loss last week but had chances to make it a closer game. … West bounced back nicely from its first conference loss with a 48-14 victory over Rogers Heritage. … Luke Miller and Carson Morgan each had a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown as the Wolverines built a 48-0 lead in the first half.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Southside, QB David Sorg (So., 6-3, 180), RB Gage Jones (So., 5-11, 180), WR Kale Sheets (Sr., 5-7, 140), LB Landon Chaffey (Sr., 6-1, 220). West, QB Dalton McDonald (Sr., 6-0, 170), RB Luke Miller (Sr., 5-8, 180), WR Stephen Dyson (Sr., 5-11, 165), CB A.J. Moss (Sr., 5-10, 175), RB Carlos Hall (Sr., 5-10, 170), OL/RB/DL Trenton Davis (Sr. 6-0, 270), DL Jacardon Hardemon (Sr., 6-1, 240), LB Carson Caudill (Sr., 5-11, 205), LB Ariel Bradic (Jr., 5-9, 160).

HOOTEN’S RANKINGS Southside is No. 13 in Class 7A. West is No. 7

HOOTEN’S LINE West by 10.

OUR TAKE Bentonville West 31, Fort Smith Southside 17

— Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

FS Northside at Cabot

Wampus Cat Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Northside 4-3, 1-3 7A-Central; Cabot 5-2, 1-2

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed on the Fort Smith Public Schools web site.

BETWEEN THE LINES Both teams enter the game smarting from blowout losses last week. Northside was throttled by North Little Rock 45-7, and Cabot was the latest team to get steamrolled by No. 1 Bryant 42-14. … Northside has made strides offensively since last season, but not having a spring or summer under first-year offensive coordinator Greg Kendrick has been tough. … Cabot is much farther along offensively behind all-state quarterback Tyler Gee and first-year coach Scott Reed. The Panthers lost a 52-49 shootout to Conway and crushed Little Rock Central in its other conference games.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Northside, QB Dreyden Norwood (Sr., 6-1, 180), RB Ty Massey (Jr., 5-11, 210), WR Walker Catsavis (Jr., 6-4, 175), DB William Releford (Sr., 5-9, 160). Cabot, QB Tyler Gee (Sr., 6-0, 200), RB Donta Barker (Sr., 5-8, 180), WR Kyler Carmack (Sr., 5-11, 165), LB Payson Woods (Sr., 5-11, 190).

HOOTEN’S RANKINGS Northside is No. 8 in Class 7A; Cabot is No. 5

HOOTEN’S LINE Cabot by 8

OUR TAKE Cabot 34, Northside 21

— CHIP SOUZA • @NWACHIP

Rogers Heritage at Fayetteville

Harmon Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Heritage 1-7, 0-5 7A-West; Fayetteville 2-5, 2-1.

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed on each school’s web site.

BETWEEN THE LINES Heritage’s lone win in the past two seasons came against a winless Springfield (Mo.) Central team in the second game of the season. … Fayetteville started the season 0-4 but has won two of its last three games including a 48-13 pasting of Springdale last week in the Battle of the Bulldogs. … Heritage did have some bright spots last week against Bentonville West in a 48-14 loss including a nice opening drive that came up empty on a missed field goal. Eli Craig scored the War Eagles’ first touchdown. … Fayetteville was clicking against Springdale last week in all phases, scoring on special teams, defense and offense. … Kaiden Turner scored an offensive touchdown and also returned a blocked field goal for a score for the Purple’Dogs.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Heritage, QB Carter Hensley (So., 6-2, 180), RB Eli Craig (Jr., 5-10, 180), WR Jeb Brown (Sr., 6-0, 170). Fayetteville, QB Bladen Fike (Jr., 5-11, 175), RB Kameron Ingram (Sr., 5-10, 175), LB Kaiden Turner (Sr., 6-1, 220), WR Link Lindsey (Sr., 6-3, 180), DB Braelon Palmer (Jr., 6-1, 165).

HOOTEN’S RANKINGS Heritage is No. 16 in Class 7A; Fayetteville is No. 11

HOOTEN’S LINE Fayetteville by 35

OUR TAKE Fayetteville 45, Heritage 14

— CHIP SOUZA • @NWACHIP

CLASS 6A

Greenwood at Van Buren

Blakemore Field

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Greenwood 8-0, 4-0 6A-West; Van Buren 3-5, 1-4

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed on each school’s web site.

BETWEEN THE LINES Greenwood rolls into this 6A-West contest undefeated and firing on all cylinders after blasting Benton last week 42-28. The Bulldogs had six scoring drives of 67 yards or longer in the game and compiled 503 yards of offense. … Van Buren, a team many expected to challenge for an upper-tier playoff spot in the 6A-West, has not met those expectations. The Pointers have just one conference win and were crushed 44-7 last week against Lake Hamilton, their third straight loss. … Bulldogs QB L.D. Richmond passed for 203 yards and ran for 116 last week and hit two scoring passes. … Greenwood RB Hunter Wilkinson is finally healthy and last week had his best game of the season with 188 yards and 4 touchdowns. … Van Buren QB Gary Phillips has passed for more than 1,700 yards and top receiving target Jaiden Henry has more than 900 receiving yards for the Pointers.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Greenwood, QB L.D. Richmond (Sr., 6-1, 165), RB Hunter Wilkinson (Sr., 5-11, 190), WR Caden Brown (Sr., 5-5, 145), WR Peyton Carter (Sr., 6-4, 205), DE Jordan Hanna6-2, 205), DB Jayden Jasna (Sr., 5-10, 160). Van Buren, QB Gary Phillips (Sr., 6-2, 195), WR Jaiden Henry (Sr., 5-11, 165), ATH Chi Henry (So., 6-0, 175), OL Doug Giron (Sr., 6-3, 245).

HOOTEN’S RANKINGS Greenwood is No. 1 in Class 6A; Van Buren is No. 10

HOOTEN’S LINE Greenwood by 27

OUR TAKE Greenwood 49, Van Buren 21

— CHIP SOUZA • @NWACHIP

Siloam Springs at Little Rock Parkview

War Memorial Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Siloam Springs, 3-5, 1-4 6A-West; Little Rock Parkview 5-1, 2-1.

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed through Siloam Springs’ athletics website siloamspringsathletics.com.

BETWEEN THE LINES Siloam Springs has lost four straight games after a 43-42 overtime victory over Van Buren on Sept. 25. … The Panthers fell behind 21-0 at halftime last week against Mountain Home before rallying in the second half in what was a 28-19 loss. … Jeff Phizema rushed 21 times for 138 yards and a touchdown in the loss. … Quarterback Hunter Talley completed 16 of 34 passes for 223 yards. …. Keegan Soucie caught a season-high seven passes for 85 yards. … Little Rock Parkview had two conference games against Greenwood and Lake Hamilton canceled because of covid-19 concerns. … The Patriots lost to Benton 30-20 on Oct. 9 before rallying with wins against Van Buren (28-20) and Russellville 33-3. … Against Russellville, quarterback Landon Rogers, an Arkansas commitment, ran for two touchdowns and threw a 79-yard touchdown pass to James Jointer. … Parkview features six athletes considered as Division I prospects.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Siloam Springs, QB Hunter Talley (Jr., 6-4, 212), OL Jared Clark (Sr., 6-2, 301), OL Jace Sutulovich (Jr., 6-2, 263), RB/DB Jeff Phizema (Sr., 5-8, 147), WR/DB Elijah Coffey (Sr., 5-9, 134), WR/S Christian Ledeker (Jr., 5-11, 170). Little Rock Parkview, QB Landon Rogers (Sr., 6-4, 210), RB James Jointer (Jr., 6-0, 200), RB/FS Willie Eackles (So., 5-11, 200), LB Montavious Goins (Sr., 6-0, 230), S Trent Bennett (Jr., 6-1, 211).

HOOTEN’S RANKINGS Siloam Springs is No. 9 in Class 6A. LR Parkview is No. 3 in 6A.

HOOTEN’S LINE Little Rock Parkview by 21.

OUR TAKE Little Rock Parkview 28, Siloam Springs 13

— GRAHAM THOMAS • @NWAGraham

CLASS 5A

Farmington at Pea Ridge

Blackhawk Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Farmington 3-4, 1-3 5A-West; Pea Ridge 1-4, 1-1

BETWEEN THE LINES This will be the first time the two schools will meet as conference foes since 2013, when Pea Ridge defeated Farmington 26-7 in a 4A-1 Conference showdown. … Farmington won last year’s meeting 24-7, snapping Pea Ridge’s five-game win streak in the series. … Farmington QBs Tate Sutton and Ian Cartwright have some unique statistics through seven games. Both have attempted 62 passes, have 3 TD passes and 5 interceptions. … RB Caden Elsik has run for more than 100 yards in each of his last five games. … Pea Ridge, in its first year of Class 5A, has not played since its 48-13 loss to Morrilton on Oct. 2 because of coronavirus protocol. … Blackhawks QB Zac Withrow and RB Joe Adams assumed starting roles following injuries early in the season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Farmington, RB Caden Elsik (Jr., 5-10, 170), QB Tate Sutton (Sr., 6-0, 170), WR Devonte Donovan (Jr., 6-3, 170), TE Caleb Matthews (Sr., 6-0, 220), DL Josiah Ingraham (Sr., 6-0, 220), OL Garrett Taylor (Sr., 6-2, 300), DL Jackson Boudrey (Jr., 6-1, 24), LB Hayden Cox (Sr., 5-11, 200). Pea Ridge, QB Zac Withrow (Sr., 5-11, 200), WR Trevor Blair (Jr., 6-0, 170), RB/WR/DB Joe Adams (Jr., 6-2, 170), OT Michael Ericson (Sr., 6-3, 240), DL Anthony Bleything (Sr., 6-1, 245), DB Logan Stewart (Jr., 5-11, 175).

HOOTEN’S RANKINGS Farmington is No. 18 in Class 5A. Pea Ridge is No. 24

HOOTEN’S LINE Farmington by 10.

OUR TAKE Farmington 28, Pea Ridge 13.

— Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

CLASS 3A

Booneville at Paris

Eagle Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Booneville 6-2, 2-0 3A-4 Conference; Paris 8-0, 4-0.

BETWEEN THE LINES Paris is 8-0 with a team that averages 45 points per game. …. Paris seniors played on teams that went 3-7 as juniors and 0-10 as sophomores in the first season for head coach Tyler Clark. …. Clark was hired in 2018 to replace Bryan Hutson, who left to become head coach at Elkins. … Paris whipped Perryville 56-7 and Booneville hammered Atkins 43-14 last week in preparation for tonight’s showdown. …. Duke Walker rushed for 178 yards and Ely Fore 143 yards in the win over Perryville. …. Randon Ray ran for three touchdowns and passed for another in Booneville’s win over Atkins. …. Booneville’s only losses are to Class 4A Warren and Stigler, Okla., which is ranked No. 12 in Oklahoma’s overall poll. …. Booneville won last year’s matchup 49-12, but about 70 percent of the players from that game are back for Paris.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Booneville, QB/LB Randon Ray (Jr., 5-8, 155), RB Ty Goff (Sr., 5-10, 160), RB/LB Ethan Woolridge (Sr., 5-9, 155), RB/LB Colton Ritchie (Sr., 5-10, 154), OL/DL Cole Boersma (Sr., 5-10, 210). Paris, QB Chase Watts (Jr., 5-10, 140), RB/LB Ely Fore (Sr., 5-11, 180), WR/CB Keller Keen (Jr., 5-7, 155), OL/DL Ryan Post (Jr., 6-3, 270), OL/DL Adam Chandler (Sr., 6-3, 255), TE/DL Jude Simmons (Jr., 6-2, 170).

HOOTEN’S RANKINGS Booneville is No. 6 in Class 3A. Paris is No. 10.

HOOTEN’S LINE Booneville by 1.

OUR TAKE Booneville 34, Paris 28

— Rick Fires • @NWARick