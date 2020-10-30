Zeta cuts trail of damage in South

A tree blocks a street Thursday in Atlanta after bands of rain and damaging winds from Zeta swept through north Georgia. Downed trees also blocked lanes on two interstates in Atlanta, officials said. (AP/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/John Spink)

ATLANTA -- Millions of people were without power and at least six were dead Thursday after Hurricane Zeta slammed into Louisiana and made a beeline across the South, leaving shattered buildings and thousands of downed trees.

As many as 2.6 million homes and businesses lost power across seven states, but the lights were coming back on slowly. The sun came out and temperatures lowered, but trees were still swaying as the storm's remnants blew through.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state received "catastrophic" damage on Grand Isle in Jefferson Parish, where Zeta punched three breaches in the levee. Edwards ordered the Louisiana National Guard to fly in soldiers to assist with search and rescue efforts, and urged continued caution.

"Oddly enough, it isn't the storms that typically produce the most injuries and the fatalities. It's the cleanup efforts. It's the use of generators. It's the carbon monoxide poisoning. It's the electrocution that comes from power lines. So, now is the time to be very, very cautious out there," Edwards said.

Lines of cars stretched more than 20 deep at one of the few gas stations open in Marrero, La. The owner was using an industrial generator to run the pumps and accepting cash only.

"The wait is kind of ridiculous, but it is what it is, you know?" said resident Jeanne Guillory. "I have no lights. I have no idea how long I'll be without power. I'm hopeful that my generator gets fixed. That's why I'm coming to put gas in the tanks. If it doesn't, then I guess I just have a lot of gas to ride the four-wheeler."

A Category 2 hurricane when it hit the southeastern Louisiana coast Wednesday, Zeta weakened to a post-tropical storm by Thursday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. The fast-moving storm was centered about 25 miles southwest of Cape May, N.J., and forecast to head east-northeast over the open Atlantic.

North Carolina and southeastern Virginia were still being buffeted with gusty winds, but Zeta was moving along at 53 mph, meaning no single place was blasted too long.

A man was electrocuted in New Orleans, and four people died in Alabama and Georgia when trees fell on homes, authorities said. They included two people who were left pinned to their bed, Gwinnett County fire officials said.

In Biloxi, Miss., Leslie Richardson, 58, drowned when he was trapped in rising seawater after taking video of the raging storm. Richardson and another man exited a floating car and desperately clung to a tree before his strength "just gave out," Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer said.

Downed trees blocked lanes on two interstate highways in Atlanta, the Georgia Department of Transportation reported.

Small towns were hit, too.

Mayor Sheldon Day of Thomasville, Ala., said hundreds of trees fell in roads and on homes, while some gas station canopies blew over.

"At one point, every major thoroughfare was blocked by trees," Day said.

Hundreds of miles away in North Carolina, a highway was blocked by a toppled tree in Winston-Salem, and Wake Forest University canceled classes for the day.

Zeta was the 27th named storm of a historically busy year with more than a month left in the Atlantic hurricane season. It set a new record as the 11th named storm to make landfall in the continental U.S. in a single season, well beyond the nine storms that hit in 1916.

Information for this article was contributed by Stacey Plaisance, Gerald Herbert, Jay Reeves, Denise Lavoie, Melinda Deslatte, Seth Borenstein, Skip Foreman, Leah Willingham, Jeff Martin, Sophia Tulp and Desiree Mathurin of The Associated Press.

The storm surge from Hurricane Zeta batters landscaped trees late Wednesday at the Golden Nugget Biloxi Casino and Resort in Biloxi, Miss. The first floor of the casino’s parking garage flooded. A man drowned in Biloxi while trying to get video of the storm. (AP/The Sun Herald/Lukas Flippo)

Randall Bordelon stands in the kitchen in his fishing camp Thursday near Chauvin, La., after Hurricane Zeta blew through. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said damage was “catastrophic” on Grand Isle in Jefferson Parish. As the storm left a trail of destruction across the South, at least six people were dead and millions without power. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1030zeta/. (AP/The Advocate/Chris Granger)

Patrons of the Golden Nugget Biloxi Casino and Resort in Biloxi, Miss., look out at the storm surge as it floods the first floor of their parking garage, Wednesday night, Oct. 28, 2020, as Hurricane Zeta made landfall on Mississippi's Gulf Coast. (Lukas Flippo /The Sun Herald via AP)

Randall Bordelon, far right, looks around the kitchen in his fishing camp near Chauvin, La., on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 after Hurricane Zeta destroyed the roof. Gov. John Bel Edwards says officials are still assessing the extent of Zeta’s damage across the southeastern parishes. (Chris Granger/The Advocate via AP)

Workers remove debris from an unoccupied structure that collapsed yesterday as Hurricane Zeta passed through in New Orleans, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. The storm left much of the city and metro area without power. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Residents use chain saws to clear fallen trees in the aftermath of Hurricane Zeta in Waveland, Miss., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A sailboat and other debris lifted by the storm surge from Hurricane Zeta lie in the middle of Highway 90 in Pass Christian, Miss., on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (Calvin Ishee/The Gazebo Gazette via AP)

A person and dog walk past an unoccupied structure that collapsed the previous day as Hurricane Zeta swept through New Orleans, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. The storm left much of the city and metro area without power. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Atlanta firefighters transport a man they freed who was trapped in his third-floor bedroom after a tree came crashing down on a home on Brookview Drive in Atlanta, as Tropical Storm Zeta sped across the Southeast Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

A man attaches a tarp to a damaged building Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, as Cocodrie, La., residents try to repair their homes hit by Hurricane Zeta. Residents slowly returned to their homes and fishing camps to assess the damage left by the storm. (Chris Granger/The Advocate via AP)