Agnew pulls in most money in Bentonville council races

BENTONVILLE -- Gayatri Agnew received $26,275 in contributions in her bid to win a spot on the City Council, according to her latest campaign finance report.

The total was the highest of any City Council candidate, according to filing information.

Campaign contribution and expenditure reports were due Oct. 27 for the period ending Oct. 24. Candidates who spent or raised less than $500 were not required to file. The election is Tuesday.

The City Council is made up of eight members, two in each ward. City Council members are elected at large, but represent wards. Council members are paid $808 per month, according to the city website.

Many of Agnew's contributions were between $50 and $100 and came from local residents and people from out of state, the filing information shows. Olivia Walton, Tom Walton and Steuart Walton each contributed $2,800, according to the form.

Agnew listed expenses of a little over $11,000, including $3,144 on advertising, $2,787 on consultant fees and $2,500 for paid campaign workers.

The Ward 1, Position 2 seat Agnew seeks is held by Chad Goss, who didn't seek reelection.

Other candidates include Dylan Shaddox, Jeff Matkins and Jeff Wadlin. Elle Jackson also filed, but later withdrew. Her name will remain on the ballot.

Shaddox reported just more than $7,200 in contributions -- including $2,525 from himself -- and expenditures of $5,365, including $1,355 for advertising, $1,772 on T-shirts and $1,201 on signs.

Matkins loaned his campaign $556, had contributions of $890 and expenditures of $413 for advertising.

Wadlin said he didn't file a report because he hadn't spent or received $500.

In the Ward 1, Position 1 race, incumbent Tim Robinson showed $7,120 in contributions for the period, according to file information. Tom Walton and Steuart Walton gave $2,800 each, according to filing information.

He listed expenses of $4,867, most of that for a campaign mailer.

Jeremy Wiginton and Bonnie Adams are Robinson's opponents.

Wiginton loaned his campaign $2,740 and listed $250 in contributions and expenses of $2,740 for advertising. Adams showed $440 in contributions and $1,812 in expenses, mostly for yard signs.

Cindy Acree, the incumbent in Ward 2, Position 1, reported $2,170 in contributions and expenditures of $677 -- about half of which went to advertising. Philip Riley, her opponent, showed $41 in expenditures and no contributions.

Bill Burckart, the Ward 3, Position 2 incumbent, loaned his campaign $1,635 and reported contributions of $1,500. His expenses show $1,635 for campaign signs.

Kesha Chiappinelli, who is running against Burckart, loaned her campaign $2,191 and listed one $200 contribution. Her expenses were $2,435 for advertising.

Bobby Wilson, who also is running for the Ward 3 position, said he didn't file a report because he didn't spend or take in $500.