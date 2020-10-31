OPINION | EDITORIAL: Be spooky (but safe)

Hope your pumpkins haven’t rotted yet, because tonight is officially Halloween. And, for once, the weather looks like it’s going to cooperate. Imagine that: A Halloween night in Arkansas when it’s not raining!

Most folks are tired of being stuck inside, but there’s good news tonight. Since trick-or-treating is an outdoor activity, this is an opportunity to get the kids out of the house to show off their costumes safely. And make no mistake, the keyword in that sentence is “safely.”

If your kids are meeting up with friends to trick-or-treat, make sure they stay six feet apart. It’s a big world out there. And kids tend to be loud. They can stand six feet apart and still talk excitedly about candy.

As for the folks giving out candy, there are options. Leave a bowl on your front porch with the candy in it and refill it as the night goes on. One woman, as reported by KFSM, seems to have the most creative solution:

“One Halloween Fayetteville resident, Carol Waddle, will be sending candy down a chute her family made out of carpet rolls. ‘I spray-painted them black and decorated them with tools and lights, and away we go, and that’s how it ended up. We’re going to tape two of those together and shoot that candy right down from the balcony to the sidewalk,’ she said.”

And we’ve seen videos online of folks using drones to deliver candy. The kiddos would like to see that, especially if the drone has flashing lights.

But that’s a little much for us. We’re just gonna stick with the candy-in-the-bowl routine. Maybe we’ll get fancy next year.

Be safe, and happy Halloween!