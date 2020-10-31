Benton County justice of peace candidates file financial reports

BENTONVILLE -- Fourteen of the 16 candidates seeking seats on the Benton County Quorum court filed campaign finance reports.

Campaign contribution and expenditure reports were due Tuesday for the period ending Oct. 24. Candidates who spent or raised less than $500 were not required to file.

Ken Farmer, a Republican, and Elizabeth Cisneros, a Democrat, are vying for the District 2 position. Josh Bryant, who holds the seat, isn't seeking reelection.

Farmer, of Rogers, received $1,200 in contributions with a $1,000 donation coming from the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors. He has spent $710 toward his campaign on advertising and office supplies. Cisneros, of Rogers, received $1,190 in contributions and her campaign spent $550.

Lupe Martinez, a Democrat, is running against Richard McKeehan, a Republican, for the District 3 position. Debra Hobbs isn't seeking reelection.

Martinez, of Rogers,received $380 in non-money contributions for mailer design and $1,055 in contributions. Her total campaign expenditures were $1,678 with the largest expense being $1,002 for direct mail.

McKeehan, of Rogers, received $1,950 in monetary contributions and the largest donation, $1,000, came from the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors. McKeehan's campaign spent $1,100 on advertising and the filing fee.

Tom Allen is the incumbent Republican seeking the District 4 seat against Jennifer Smith, a Democrat.

Allen, of Bentonville, received a $200 contribution from the Republican Party of Benton County and spent $266 on yard signs.

Smith, of Rogers, received $2,252 in contributions with one of the largest donations of $500 coming from Maria Smith. Her campaign has spent $2,284 with the largest expenses being $903 for direct mail and $750 for website design and fees.

Carrie Perrien Smith, the Republican incumbent, is seeking the District 5 seat against Shey Bland, a Democrat.

Smith, of Rogers, received $1,928 in contributions, which includes $1,000 from the Arkansas Realtors Association. She has spent $1,414 of the contributions.

Bland, of Rogers, had $1,280 in contributions and $837 in expenditures.

Republican Joel Jones and Democrat Sam Slaton are vying to replace Shirley Sandlin in District 8. Sandlin isn't seeking reelection.

Slaton, of Bentonville, received $1,060 in non-money contributions for T-shirts and $4,125 in monetary contributions. Slaton's campaign spent $3,961 with the largest expense being $985 for video production according to his report.

Jones, of Bentonville, didn't file a report as of Friday afternoon.

Democrat Kelley Boyd and Republican Renona Crowden are running for the District 10 seat held by Michelle Chiocco, who isn't seeking reelection.

Boyd, of Bella Vista, didn't receive any contributions and spent $50 for the filing fee, according to her report.

Crowden, of Bella Vista, received $1,078 in contributions and spent $552, most of it for advertising.

The Republican incumbent Kurt Moore is running against Democrat Haley Emerick for the District 13 seat.

Emerick, of Siloam Springs, received $1,819 with the largest donation being $1,000 from Haymond Insurance. Her campaign spent $1,965 with $1,468 being spent on advertising.

Moore, of Siloam Springs, got $200 from the Benton County Republican Party, but reported no expenditures. He did not fie a report.

Democrat Julia Bailey of Bentonville is seeking the District 15 seat against incumbent Joel Edwards, a Republican.

Bailey received $3,501 in contributions, and her campaign spent $3,545 with the largest expense of $1,972 for advertising.

Edwards obtained a $1,000 loan and $1,200 in contributions. His expenditures were $2,161 with the most spent for campaign signs.