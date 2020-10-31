Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Underway

Covid-19 testing sites available

Details for getting the covid-19 test are available at the Jefferson County Health Department -- 870-535-2142; and Arkansas Department of Health's website -- https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-guidance-for-getting-tested . Scroll down until you see the map and enlarge the map. Click on each star to see where each testing site is located.

Early voting underway thru Nov. 2

Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election is underway at the Jefferson County Courthouse: Oct. 31 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.); and Nov. 2 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Nov. 3 is Election Day and voters may go to polling sites between 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Candidates on various ballots in Jefferson County include:

Circuit judge District 11-West Division 3, Subdistrict 11.2, the nonpartisan judicial runoff race -- Mac Norton and Therese Free.

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace District 8 -- Incumbent Roy Agee, R, and David Dinwiddie, L.

Pine Bluff Ward 2 Position 1 City Council -- Steven Shaner (D) and Yvonne Denton (I).

Pine Bluff Ward 3 Position 1 City Council -- Glen Brown Sr. (D) and Bill Brumett (I).

U.S. Senate -- Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. (L) and Sen. Tom Cotton (R)

U.S. Congress District 4 -- Rep. Bruce Westerman (R) William H. Hanson, (D) and Frank Gilbert, (L)

State Senate District 27 -- Sen. Trent Garner (R) and Keidra Burrell (D).

State Representative District 14 -- Rep. Roger Dale Lynch (R) Rick Bransford (D) and Christia Jones (I).

State Representative District 15 -- Rep. Ken Bragg, (R) Wayne Willems, (L).

Altheimer City Council District 1 Position 2 -- Joycette Laws Strong, (I) and Jewel Vanderbilt (I)

Altheimer City Council District 2 Position 2 -- Crystal Gridley (I) and Essie Robertson (I).

Wabbaseka Ward 1 Position 1 City Council -- Melony J. Darrough (I) and Edward Spears Sr.(I).

Issues on ballots:

Issue 1 – Making permanent a 0.5% state sales tax that currently funds state, county and city road work; Issue 2 – the Arkansas Term Limits Amendment; and Issue 3 – Changing Arkansas' Citizen Initiative Process, Votes Required for Legislative Ballot Issue Proposals and Publication Requirements.

Details: Jefferson County Clerk's Office: jeffersoncountyar.gov/county-clerk or 870-541-5322; University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture ballot guide, www.uaex.edu/ballot or the Secretary of State's office, www.sos.arkansas.gov/elections/voter-information .

New library offering curbside service

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System began offering curbside service Oct. 26 at the new main library, Sixth Avenue and Main Street. The new library will begin checking out materials with curbside service from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Library staff and patrons will follow social distancing and public health recommendations during pickup. The facilities are still closed to the public as a precaution against Covid-19, according to a news release. Patrons may use their library cards to access the online catalog or call the main library at 870-534-4802 for curbside service. A staff member will contact the patron to arrange a curbside pickup time.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Pine Bluff Police set drive-thru treat stations

The Pine Bluff Police Department will host a free Fall Festival Scavenger Hunt from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at drive-thru treat stations. Youth should stop by each location for a treat. Clues to each treat are provided on the police department's Facebook page or parents can get a postcard from the schools or contact the department at 870-730-2086. The locations will be drive-thru treat stations and participants must remain in their vehicles, according to a news release. Sponsors include Walmart, Red Lobster, Super 1 Foods and the city of Pine Bluff.

New St. Hurricane sets drive thru trunk or treat

New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church and the Hurricane HYPE Center, 3319 S. Ohio St., invites the community to its fall festival and drive thru trunk or treat. Events will be held from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, according to a news release. Elementary and middle school age children may enter the Most Creative Costume Contest. Families may enter the Family Pumpkin Carving Contest. A $50 gift card will be given to winners of both contests. Participants should send pictures for each contest to nshmbc@gmail.com by 3 p.m. Oct. 31, according to the release. The church also invites people to come by and take family pictures at the decorated fall display. Details: http://newsthurricane.org/

Mt. Nebo Breast Cancer Awareness set

Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church of Pine Bluff will observe the sixth annual Breast Cancer Virtual Event in memory of Billie Jean "B.J."Jackson. The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 31, via Zoom. Attendees are encouraged to wear pink to support and celebrate survivors, according to a news release. A 2K walk run is also being planned. The deadline is Oct. 15 for ordering commemorative T-shirts by visiting paypal.me/mtnebobreastcancerbj.

Head Start plans fall festival

A fall festival will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Blake Street Head Start Center, 308 S. Blake St. The Head Start and Early Head Start programs of the Community Services Office (CSO) will host the event. The festival will include free food and games. The community is invited to attend, according to a news release. Details: 501-693-6166.

Through Sunday, Nov. 1

Agriculture Hall of Fame seeks nominations

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame is seeking nominations for its next class. The nomination deadline is Nov. 1. The Agriculture Hall of Fame recognizes Arkansans who have contributed significantly to the state's largest industry, while spotlighting their contributions to the state's economic development. Since its first class was selected in 1987, a total of 176 men and women have been inducted, according to a news release. Details: arkansasaghalloffame.org or 501-228-1609.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 2

White Hall collects names for Stars in the Park

The White Hall Chamber of Commerce will collect names Nov. 2-23 for Stars in the Park. The activity allows residents to purchase a star for $10 in memory of or in honor of a loved one. The stars will be turned on Dec. 4. Stars in the Park forms are available at the White Hall City Hall at 101 Parkway Drive.

CARES funds available for small businesses

The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, the Arkansas Economic Development Commission and the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration received approval to proceed with a grant program utilizing $50 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds. A Facebook Live question and answer session is set for the week of Nov. 2 and an applicant help phone line opens Nov. 9. All applications will be completed online. A link to the application is available at: www.ArkansasReady.com. The Arkansas Legislative Council approved a business interruption grant for certain Arkansas businesses in the personal care, tourism, travel, recreation and hospitality industries. The grant will provide reimbursement for a portion of specific eligible expenses incurred by businesses in these industries between March 1 and Sept. 30, according to press releases from the Arkansas State Chamber and Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

General election day set

The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3. Local races, ballot proposals as well as the presidental race are on the ballots. Polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Beginning Tueday, Nov. 3

Ivy Center sets November Zoom workshops

Ivy Center for Education will host workshops by Zoom in November. Sessions are primarily for 7-12th graders and meet from 6-7 p.m. on the following dates: Nov. 3 -- Future Medical Professionals -- Facilitator, Renisha Ward of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff; Nov. 8 -- Future Engineers -- Facilitator, Sederick Rice, Ph.D, UAPB associate professor; Nov. 17 -- The Black History of Pine Bluff and Jefferson County -- Lori Walker, historian; Nov. 24 -- Business/Entrepreneurial Workshop -- Chandra Griffin, realtor. To participate in the Ivy Center workshops by Zoom, enter meeting ID:856 8296 4187 and Passcode:351061. Details: mattie1908@gmail.com orPberry867@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday and the deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Articles may be submitted by email to shope@adgnewsroom.com. Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing a religion column may submit articles for consideration by email. Please include your phone number, the name and location of your ministry or city where you reside, and your photo. Photos may also accompany church news by email.

Beginning Thursday, Nov. 5

Arts center announces November events

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 701 S. Main St., will host various programs. The "Ballots & Laughs: Political Cartoons of Ray Walters" exhibit will be on display and online Nov. 5-Jan. 23, 2021, featuring a light-hearted perspective of the 1930s and '40s political and social climate. Live@5 will host Wine & Roses in a live-streamed concert from 5-6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, on ASC's Facebook page, facebook.com/asc701. Heart for the Arts: ASC Telethon 2020, a virtual fund-raising event, will feature area performers in a live-streamed event from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14, on ASC's website and social media. ARTWORKS!! Virtual Art Auction will open at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, and close at 11:59 Sunday, Nov. 22. This year's auction and bidding process is completely online and open to all. ASC's next free Second Saturday Family FunDay will be held from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 14. Participants can see how to turn potential energy into kinetic energy through engineering balloon-powered bottle and cup cars. Details: asc701.org.

Celebrate! Maya hosts virtual lecture series

The Celebrate! Maya Project invites the community to join its lecture series by Zoom. Cutwell 4 Kids founder Anthony Tidwell will present a lecture at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 on the role art plays in enhancing communities. The Build A Better World Through the Arts & Literature series, in partnership with the Arkansas Humanities Council, launched virtually Sept. 10. Details: https://www.celebratemayaproject.org/build-a-better-world-register.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 6

Women of Influence reschedules conference

Women of Influence Rock - Reset and Still Rocking - was rescheduled for Nov. 6-7. The free event was originally planned for Oct. 9-10, as a virtual conference with the theme: "Rise Up and Walk" from the scripture John 5:8, according to a news release. Details: womenofinfluencerock@gmail.com or 870-489-4664.

Monday, Nov. 9

Janis Kearney hosts free virtual writing workshop

Well-known author and publisher Janis F. Kearney will host a free, virtual writing workshop at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9. A native of Gould, Kearney is a writer, publisher, journalist and instructor. She was also a diarist for President Bill Clinton. The session is part of Writing Out Loud: Creating Powerful Oral Histories. This workshop, for new or emerging writers, will include both lecture and interactive writing sessions, according to a news release from the Arkansas Arts Council. Kearney will discuss the importance of research and effective interviewing techniques as well as how to shape a story on the page and then transfer it to the microphone. Those interested in the Nov. 9 workshop are required to register. Registration is limited to 100 participants. Registration may be made online at ArkansasArts.org at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/108589277192065293. Details: Janet Perkins, 501-324-9775.

Saturday, Nov. 14

St. Luke UMC sets drive-thru Taste of Fall

St. Luke United Methodist Church, 32 School St., will host its annual Taste of Fall as a drive thru and pick up event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 14. Participants may pre-order goods by Saturday, Nov. 7. Items will include frozen main-dish and vegetable casseroles, chicken and dressing, pies, cakes, cookies, jams, jellies and canned beets, according to a news release. Weather permitting, local vendor tables will also be available outside with handmade items, jewelry, makeup, wreaths and other items. All proceeds will be used for church missions, according to the release. Available items can be viewed at http://www.stlukeunitedmethodistchurchpinebluff.com under the Taste of Fall tab. For order information or details, call 870-692-2302 or 870-543-0585, or 870-692-8234.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Enchanted Land of Lights & Legends opens

The 24th annual Enchanted Land of Lights & Legends, Arkansas' largest drive-thru holiday lights exhibit, will open at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Regional Park. The exhibit will be open from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 17 through Dec. 31. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted at the end of the drive-thru display, according to a news release. The Pine Bluff Festival Association Inc., a non-profit organization, welcomes visitors to Regional Park for the celebration, according to Kerry Battle, association director. Also, people may purchase a lighted star for $25. Stars "In Honor of" or "In Memory of" a person or organization will be displayed on Beachfront Drive at the park. Details: 870-536-7600.

Friday, Dec. 4

White Hall plans Christmas drive-bys, walk-bys

The White Hall Chamber is hosting a Drive-Thru Santa event at the White Hall Community Center at 9801 Dollarway Road from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. Drivers and passengers will remain inside their vehicles and children will be given pre-bagged cookies from a licensed kitchen and a beverage such as water or a soft drink. Also, Stars in the Park will be turned on Dec. 4. The activity allows residents to purchase a star for $10 in memory of or in honor of a loved one.

Through Friday, Dec. 11

Chamber accepting nominations for Leadership Pine Bluff

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is still accepting nominations for the 2021 Leadership Pine Bluff Class. A formal application will be sent to the applicant upon receipt of a completed nomination form or forms may be picked up at the Chamber at 510 Main St. The deadline for applications to the class is Friday, Dec. 11, according to a news release. Nomination forms are available at https://files.constantcontact.com/91329166001/c635ad7c-2ace-409c-959c-e617f9b483f7.pdf. Details: Chamber Director Ulanda Arnett at ulanda@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or 870-535-0110.

Junior Leadership Pine Bluff accepting nominations

Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Junior Leadership Pine Bluff Class. Initiated by the Leadership Pine Bluff Alumni Association, the Junior Leadership Pine Bluff program gives high school students an overview of Pine Bluff and Jefferson County, according to a news release. The program focuses on local government, education, economic development, quality of life and social skills. The deadline to apply is Friday, Dec. 11. Details: Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce at 870-535-0110, or Mandy Owens at mandy@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Through Monday, Dec. 21

UAPB alumni raising scholarship funds

The community is invited to participate in the End of the Year Challenge to help the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association raise scholarship funds. The association's goal is to raise $500,000 for scholarships by Dec. 21, according to a news release. These scholarships will directly benefit students at UAPB. To donate online visit https://www.uapbalumni.org/end-of-the-year-challenge.

Through Saturday, Jan. 2

ASC hosts 'Brothers by One: The Black Athlete and Social Justice' display

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will display "Brothers by One: The Black Athlete and Social Justice" through Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. An exhibit by Rex DeLoney, it is sponsored by Simmons Bank. This exhibition highlights the many ways that Black athletes used their celebrity status and media coverage to give attention to social justice issues; from boxer Muhammad Ali and his stance against the Vietnam War to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem as a statement against police brutality.

Events underway

Weekdays

Neighbor to Neighbor open 5 days a week

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., has reopened five days a week. The agency will be open Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. For the sake of safety, Neighbor to Neighbor will continue serving to-go lunches at the door from noon to 1 p.m. and are available to anyone who is hungry. Masks are required to enter the building and hand sanitizer will be available at the door, according to a news release. New clients or those seeking assistance with bills or medications should call 870-534-2883 for an appointment.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or 870-329-1182.

Fridays

St. John hosts weekly prayer calls

St. John AME Church at Pine Bluff invites the community to join them in a weekly conference call prayer for deliverance from the coronavirus crisis. The conference call will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to the pastor, Cecil L. Williams Jr. Participants must call in by 6:25 p.m. at 1-720-650-3030. The access code is 144-0205# . Details: www.facebook.com/St.JohnPineBluff.

Saturdays

St. Peter's reopens Saturday Soup Kitchen

St. Peter Catholic Church, 15th Avenue and Alabama Street, reopened its Saturday Soup Kitchen for carry out meals only. The kitchen will be open every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome to the program held in the cafeteria, the red brick building, according to a news release.