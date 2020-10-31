Covid-19 death toll rises in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- At least 292 Benton and Washington county residents have died of covid-19 since April, according to information from the county coroners.

Of those who died, 115, or about 39%, were Springdale residents. Forty-nine, or about 17%, were Rogers residents. Forty, or about 14%, were Fayetteville residents.

Siloam Springs accounted for 26, or about 9%, of deaths. Bella Vista accounted for 17, or about 6%, of deaths, while Bentonville accounted for 13, or about 4% of deaths.

Cities such as Lowell, Elkins, Farmington, Pea Ridge and Centerton have each had fewer than 10 deaths.

The number of cumulative covid-19 cases in Benton and Washington counties increased about 1,040 within the past week, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Cases had increased by about 850 the week before.

Washington County had 11,717 cumulative cases as of Friday, compared with 11,188 on Oct. 23. Active cases increased from 522 to 621. Cases as of Friday included 10,551 confirmed cases and 1,166 probable cases.

Benton County had 8,441 cumulative cases as of Friday, compared with 7,926 on Oct. 23. Active cases increased from 466 to 639. Cases as of Friday included 7,688 confirmed cases and 753 probable cases.

Both antigen and most PCR tests are done via nasal swabs. The latter requires a long swab far up the nose, while antigen tests require swabbing the front of the inside of the nose.

A total of 95,911 PCR tests and 3,035 antigen tests been done among Benton County residents, while 105,134 PCR tests and 6,873 antigen tests have been done among Washington County residents, according to the department.

The state Health Department began doing PCR tests May 18 at county health units and now also offers antigen at all of its local county health units. The department has heath units in Fayetteville, Rogers and Siloam Springs.

The Washington County health units collected 17,205 specimens, and the Benton County health units collected 6,157 as of Thursday, according to the department. The data includes both PCR and antigen tests.

Washington Regional Health System collected 21,426 specimens to be tested from people from March 16 through Thursday, according to Cynthia Crowder, spokeswoman. The data includes PCR and antigen tests performed at its covid-19 screening clinics and primary care clinics. It doesn't include specimens collected at Washington Regional's urgent care clinics throughout the region.

Community Clinic, which offers covid-19 testing at its clinics throughout the region, collected specimens for 20,575 PCR tests and 686 antigen tests as of Thursday, according to Abbie Luzius, community development manager.

Hospitals in Benton and Washington counties had 53 patients in covid-19 units as of Thursday, nine fewer than the previous Thursday, according to data available from the region's largest health care organizations by Martine Pollard, a spokeswoman at Mercy Health System. The highest number of hospitalized covid-19 patients the region was 113 patients on July 7.

Twenty-eight patients in the region were on ventilators. The number includes patients with and without covid-19, according to the statement.

The four largest school districts in Northwest Arkansas reported 143 new virus cases in the past week. They reported 111 new cases the week before.

Rogers Public Schools had 199, an increase of 36 within the past week. The district had 657 people in quarantine as of Friday, according to the district's website. The districts' data include students, staff and faculty.

The Springdale district had 328 cases, an increase of 61 in the past week , according to the district's website. Springdale had 318 students in quarantine and 42 faculty or staff members in quarantine in addition to those who tested positive.

Bentonville's School District had 126 covid-19 cases, an increase of 17 since in the past week, according to the district's website. The district had 351 students and 24 faculty or staff members quarantined and unable to attend school.

The Fayetteville district had 123 staff and faculty members test positive for the virus as of Friday, an increase of 29 in the past week. Thirty-six staff and/or faculty and 218 students were in quarantine as of Friday, according to the district's website.