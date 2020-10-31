Early Voting Centers in Northwest Arkansas

Early Voting Centers
Early voting for the Tuesday's general election, nonpartisan judicial runoff, school board races and special elections continues through Monday.
[Find full election coverage, complete with candidate interviews, voting information, local election stories and more at nwaonline.com/nwavote.]
Voters may cast a ballot at any polling place in the county where they are registered to vote. Voters must provide a form of identification. No bags or purses are allowed in the Benton County Administration Building.
Hours and dates vary by location. Voting centers in Benton and Washington counties:
BENTON COUNTY
Administration Building, Quorum Court meeting room
• 215 E. Central Ave., Suite 324, Bentonville
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
First Landmark Baptist Church
• 206 S.E. 28th St., Bentonville
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
County Election Commission
• 2109 W. Walnut St., Rogers
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
Sunnyside Baptist Church
• 210 E. Locust St., Rogers
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
County Clerk's Office
• 707 S. Lincoln, Siloam Springs
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
Siloam Springs Community Building
• 110 N. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
Reach Church
• 900 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Voting is available Monday only at the courthouse.
Washington County Courthouse
• 280 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
Springdale Civic Center
• 2323 S. Old Missouri Road, No. D1, Springdale
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.
Elmdale Baptist Church
• 1700 W. Huntsville Road, Springdale
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.
Source: Benton and Washington County clerks