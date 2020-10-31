Early Voting Centers in Northwest Arkansas

Early Voting Centers

Early voting for the Tuesday's general election, nonpartisan judicial runoff, school board races and special elections continues through Monday.

Voters may cast a ballot at any polling place in the county where they are registered to vote. Voters must provide a form of identification. No bags or purses are allowed in the Benton County Administration Building.

Hours and dates vary by location. Voting centers in Benton and Washington counties:

BENTON COUNTY

Administration Building, Quorum Court meeting room

• 215 E. Central Ave., Suite 324, Bentonville

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

First Landmark Baptist Church

• 206 S.E. 28th St., Bentonville

• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

County Election Commission

• 2109 W. Walnut St., Rogers

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Sunnyside Baptist Church

• 210 E. Locust St., Rogers

• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

County Clerk's Office

• 707 S. Lincoln, Siloam Springs

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Siloam Springs Community Building

• 110 N. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Reach Church

• 900 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Voting is available Monday only at the courthouse.

Washington County Courthouse

• 280 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Springdale Civic Center

• 2323 S. Old Missouri Road, No. D1, Springdale

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.

Elmdale Baptist Church

• 1700 W. Huntsville Road, Springdale

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.

Source: Benton and Washington County clerks