Free, Norton vie for court position

The two candidates seeking the open circuit judge seat for District 11, Division 3, Subdistrict 11.2 are Mac Norton (left) and Therese Free.

Mac Norton and Therese Free, both Pine Bluff attorneys, face off in Tuesday's nonpartisan judicial runoff for judge for District 11, Division 3, Subdistrict 11.2 Circuit Court.

They are seeking to replace Circuit Judge Bill Benton.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DpYaM3JHQmQ]

On Thursday, Pine Bluff Commercial editor Byron Tate hosted a debate with the two candidates on Zoom. The debate is now available.

A news story on the race was published in The Commercial on Oct. 25.