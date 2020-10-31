High school volleyball capsules

Class 4A

VALLEY VIEW BLAZERS

VS. BROOKLAND BEARCATS

TIME 9 a.m.

VALLEY VIEW

COACH Margie McGee

CONFERENCE 4A-Northeast

RECORD 24-1

STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS def. Bauxite 3-0 (25-8, 25-14, 25-11), def. Shiloh Christian 3-0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-23), def. Mena 3-2 (21-25, 25-6, 22-25, 25-12, 15-6)

BROOKLAND

COACH Nancy Rodriguez

CONFERENCE 4A-Northeast

RECORDS 21-3

STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS def. Arkadelphia 3-0 (25-9, 25-12, 25-18), def. Harrison 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-14), def. Fountain Lake 3-1 (25-23, 21-25, 25-21, 25-19)

NOTEWORTHY Valley View will make its 18th consecutive appearance in the state finals and has won the past five (3 in Class 5A, 2 in Class 4A). In all, Valley View has captured 14 championships. ... Brookland handed Valley View its only loss this season, 3-2, last week during the 4A-Northeast tournament. The Blazers won both meetings during the regular season. ... The Bearcats are in the title game for the second year in a row, losing to Valley View in 2019, and third time since 2016 when they beat Huntsville.

Class 5A

JONESBORO HURRICANE

VS. GREENWOOD BULLDOGS

TIME 11:30 a.m.

JONESBORO

COACH Craig Cummings

CONFERENCE 5A-East

RECORD 20-1

STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS def. Jacksonville 3-0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-17), def. Greenbrier 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-16), def. Benton 3-1 (25-23, 21-25, 25-16, 25-18)

GREENWOOD

COACH Jennifer Golden

CONFERENCE 5A-West

RECORDS 20-2

STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS def. Sheridan 3-0 (25-12, 25-6, 25-8), def. Marion 3-0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-23), def. Hot Springs Lakeside 3-0 (25-13, 25-8, 25-13)

NOTEWORTHY Greenwood's only loss this season was to Class 6A finals participant Fayetteville, 3-1, in the season opener. The Bulldogs have since reeled off 20 victories in a row. ... Jonesboro had its 55-match winning streak snapped against Class 4A finalist Valley View, 3-0, on Oct. 3. The Hurricane have dropped just two sets since then. ... Greenwood lost 3-2 to Jonesboro in last year's semifinals and is looking to win its first title since 2017. ... The Hurricane are looking for their fifth state championship since 2013.

Class 6A

FS SOUTHSIDE MAVERICKS

VS. FAYETTEVILLE BULLDOGS

TIME 2 p.m.

FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE

COACH Natalie Throneberry

CONFERENCE 6A-West

RECORD 16-3

STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS def. North Little Rock 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-16), def. Bentonville 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-22)

FAYETTEVILLE

COACH Jessica Phelan

CONFERENCE 6A-West

RECORDS 20-1

STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS def. Rogers 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-15), def. Springdale Har-Ber 3-2 (22-25, 29-27, 25-19, 22-25, 15-8)

NOTEWORTHY This will be the fourth meeting between the teams this season. Fayetteville won the first match 3-0 and lost the second one 3-1 during the regular season, then won the third one 3-0 in the conference tournament. ... Fayetteville's only loss this season was to Fort Smith Southside. ... Hannah Hogue, Fort Smith Southside's setter, has committed to the University of Arkansas. ... The Mavericks will make their third consecutive appearance in the finals. ... Fayetteville's last state title was 2017. Fort Smith Southside last won a championship in 2013.

Class 2A

MANSFIELD TIGERS

VS. LAVACA GOLDEN ARROWS

TIME 4:30 p.m.

MANSFIELD

COACH Kaylie Pyles

CONFERENCE 2A-West

RECORD 20-0

STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS def. Midland 3-0 (25-8, 25-10, 25-4), def. Flippin 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-7), def. Crowley's Ridge 3-0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-18)

LAVACA

COACH Shannon Todaro

CONFERENCE 2A-West

RECORDS 13-5

STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS def. Ridgefield Christian 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-9), def. Conway Christian 3-1 (25-14, 11-25, 25-19, 25-14), def. Cotter 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-17)

NOTEWORTHY Lavaca lost both of its regular-season meetings against Mansfield (3-1, 3-2). ... Mansfield won state titles in 2012, 2013 and 2014. ... All five of Lavaca's losses were to teams that played in their respective state tournaments. ... Mansfield has dropped only six sets all season and won every frame in this year's playoffs by at least seven points. ... Lavaca's last championship was in 2008 when the Golden Arrows were members of Class 3A.

Class 3A

PARIS EAGLES

VS. HACKETT HORNETS

TIME 7 p.m.

PARIS

COACH Jordan Devine

CONFERENCE 3A-West

RECORD 16-3

STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS def. Rose Bud 3-0 (25-11, 25-19, 25-17), def. Baptist Prep 3-0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-20), def. Hoxie 3-0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-23)

HACKETT

COACH Bridget Freeman

CONFERENCE 3A-West

RECORD 21-1

STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS def. Dover, forfeit, def. Jessieville 3-1 (25-17, 22-25, 25-14, 25-12), def. Piggott 3-2 (25-15, 25-16, 23-25, 23-25, 15-5)

NOTEWORTHY Paris is playing for a state title for the eighth time in the past nine seasons. ... Hackett is in its fifth year of competition but is in the final for the second consecutive season. The Hornets won a Class 2A championship last year but moved up to Class 3A this season. ... Paris was the last team to beat Hackett, winning 3-2 on Sept. 10. ... The Eagles won titles in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. ... Hackett senior Rain Vaughn had five kills in the decisive fifth set of the Hornets' semifinal victory over Piggott on Thursday.