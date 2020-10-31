High school volleyball capsules

Class 4A
VALLEY VIEW BLAZERS
VS. BROOKLAND BEARCATS
TIME 9 a.m.
VALLEY VIEW
COACH Margie McGee
CONFERENCE 4A-Northeast
RECORD 24-1
STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS def. Bauxite 3-0 (25-8, 25-14, 25-11), def. Shiloh Christian 3-0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-23), def. Mena 3-2 (21-25, 25-6, 22-25, 25-12, 15-6)
BROOKLAND
COACH Nancy Rodriguez
CONFERENCE 4A-Northeast
RECORDS 21-3
STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS def. Arkadelphia 3-0 (25-9, 25-12, 25-18), def. Harrison 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-14), def. Fountain Lake 3-1 (25-23, 21-25, 25-21, 25-19)
NOTEWORTHY Valley View will make its 18th consecutive appearance in the state finals and has won the past five (3 in Class 5A, 2 in Class 4A). In all, Valley View has captured 14 championships. ... Brookland handed Valley View its only loss this season, 3-2, last week during the 4A-Northeast tournament. The Blazers won both meetings during the regular season. ... The Bearcats are in the title game for the second year in a row, losing to Valley View in 2019, and third time since 2016 when they beat Huntsville.
Class 5A
JONESBORO HURRICANE
VS. GREENWOOD BULLDOGS
TIME 11:30 a.m.
JONESBORO
COACH Craig Cummings
CONFERENCE 5A-East
RECORD 20-1
STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS def. Jacksonville 3-0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-17), def. Greenbrier 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-16), def. Benton 3-1 (25-23, 21-25, 25-16, 25-18)
GREENWOOD
COACH Jennifer Golden
CONFERENCE 5A-West
RECORDS 20-2
STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS def. Sheridan 3-0 (25-12, 25-6, 25-8), def. Marion 3-0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-23), def. Hot Springs Lakeside 3-0 (25-13, 25-8, 25-13)
NOTEWORTHY Greenwood's only loss this season was to Class 6A finals participant Fayetteville, 3-1, in the season opener. The Bulldogs have since reeled off 20 victories in a row. ... Jonesboro had its 55-match winning streak snapped against Class 4A finalist Valley View, 3-0, on Oct. 3. The Hurricane have dropped just two sets since then. ... Greenwood lost 3-2 to Jonesboro in last year's semifinals and is looking to win its first title since 2017. ... The Hurricane are looking for their fifth state championship since 2013.
Class 6A
FS SOUTHSIDE MAVERICKS
VS. FAYETTEVILLE BULLDOGS
TIME 2 p.m.
FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE
COACH Natalie Throneberry
CONFERENCE 6A-West
RECORD 16-3
STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS def. North Little Rock 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-16), def. Bentonville 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-22)
FAYETTEVILLE
COACH Jessica Phelan
CONFERENCE 6A-West
RECORDS 20-1
STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS def. Rogers 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-15), def. Springdale Har-Ber 3-2 (22-25, 29-27, 25-19, 22-25, 15-8)
NOTEWORTHY This will be the fourth meeting between the teams this season. Fayetteville won the first match 3-0 and lost the second one 3-1 during the regular season, then won the third one 3-0 in the conference tournament. ... Fayetteville's only loss this season was to Fort Smith Southside. ... Hannah Hogue, Fort Smith Southside's setter, has committed to the University of Arkansas. ... The Mavericks will make their third consecutive appearance in the finals. ... Fayetteville's last state title was 2017. Fort Smith Southside last won a championship in 2013.
Class 2A
MANSFIELD TIGERS
VS. LAVACA GOLDEN ARROWS
TIME 4:30 p.m.
MANSFIELD
COACH Kaylie Pyles
CONFERENCE 2A-West
RECORD 20-0
STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS def. Midland 3-0 (25-8, 25-10, 25-4), def. Flippin 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-7), def. Crowley's Ridge 3-0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-18)
LAVACA
COACH Shannon Todaro
CONFERENCE 2A-West
RECORDS 13-5
STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS def. Ridgefield Christian 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-9), def. Conway Christian 3-1 (25-14, 11-25, 25-19, 25-14), def. Cotter 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-17)
NOTEWORTHY Lavaca lost both of its regular-season meetings against Mansfield (3-1, 3-2). ... Mansfield won state titles in 2012, 2013 and 2014. ... All five of Lavaca's losses were to teams that played in their respective state tournaments. ... Mansfield has dropped only six sets all season and won every frame in this year's playoffs by at least seven points. ... Lavaca's last championship was in 2008 when the Golden Arrows were members of Class 3A.
Class 3A
PARIS EAGLES
VS. HACKETT HORNETS
TIME 7 p.m.
PARIS
COACH Jordan Devine
CONFERENCE 3A-West
RECORD 16-3
STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS def. Rose Bud 3-0 (25-11, 25-19, 25-17), def. Baptist Prep 3-0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-20), def. Hoxie 3-0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-23)
HACKETT
COACH Bridget Freeman
CONFERENCE 3A-West
RECORD 21-1
STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS def. Dover, forfeit, def. Jessieville 3-1 (25-17, 22-25, 25-14, 25-12), def. Piggott 3-2 (25-15, 25-16, 23-25, 23-25, 15-5)
NOTEWORTHY Paris is playing for a state title for the eighth time in the past nine seasons. ... Hackett is in its fifth year of competition but is in the final for the second consecutive season. The Hornets won a Class 2A championship last year but moved up to Class 3A this season. ... Paris was the last team to beat Hackett, winning 3-2 on Sept. 10. ... The Eagles won titles in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. ... Hackett senior Rain Vaughn had five kills in the decisive fifth set of the Hornets' semifinal victory over Piggott on Thursday.