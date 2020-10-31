Humphrey sought files on staffers' meetings

Chief Keith Humphrey of the Little Rock Police Department is shown in this May 2020 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey last month personally sought recordings, written notes and transcripts of weekly meetings attended by his colleagues, amid a legal clash with several top officials in the Police Department.

Humphrey submitted an open records request Sept. 15 to obtain these files, email records show. The request was submitted just after 6 p.m. on the day that senior police officials sent a letter to Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and members of the city Board of Directors asking for immediate action regarding Humphrey.

In their letter, members of the command staff said Humphrey was responsible for "a very toxic, hostile, and explosive work environment," resulting in a "very dysfunctional" Police Department.

All three of the department's assistant chiefs and seven of 10 police captains signed the letter.

Several police officials have sued Humphrey, alleging retaliation, and the police chief recently filed a countersuit.

In his open records request, Humphrey asked for "copies [of] all of the audio tapes, written notes, recording[s] or transcripts of all weekly command staff meetings," including those held via conference call.

"This includes any impromptu staff meetings that may have been recorded," Humphrey added in the request.

Additionally, Humphrey asked for all Webex or Zoom meetings that were recorded during the covid-19 pandemic, plus records from biweekly meetings with captains and civilians.

He emailed the request to Lt. Michael Ford, a Little Rock police spokesman, and two other Police Department officials, Domikia Davis and Le'Quanna Brown.

Later that evening, records show Humphrey emailed members of the Police Department's command staff to inform them that at the end of September the format of weekly command staff meetings would change. Division commanders would be required to discuss what they are doing to improve and how their work relates to 21st century policing, he wrote.

Additionally, at the meetings, each assistant chief would have to present a topic related to national or international law enforcement or current events, he said.

"I am looking forward to interesting and open dialogue," Humphrey wrote.

The next day, Humphrey submitted an addition to his records request. He asked for similar materials from impromptu meetings that included captains, assistant chiefs and himself during the months of July, August and September.

"This was to discuss trust and transparency," Humphrey wrote.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette obtained the emails sent by Humphrey after submitting a records request for his correspondence.

When asked about his records request and whether it was related to his dispute with members of the command staff, Humphrey said it was not. In a follow-up response, Humphrey said he ultimately canceled the records request.

"I never received the information that I requested," Humphrey wrote in an email Tuesday. "That is because I canceled the request. Due to the fact that I found the information that I was looking for."

He did not describe the information he sought with the request for meeting records.

Tension between the police chief and his command staff appears to have broken into the open after the investigation of the February 2019 police shooting of Bradley Blackshire, a Black driver who was shot and killed by former officer Charles Starks, who is white.

Starks was fired, only to be reinstated because of a judge's order. Police officials later testified to a city commission that the investigation into the shooting was rushed. In their lawsuits, two assistant chiefs say Humphrey retaliated against them and their allies in the Police Department because of their testimony. Starks resigned from the Police Department in late September.

So far, the response in Pulaski County Circuit Court to the allegations from lower-ranking police officials has been mixed.

Claims from former Assistant Chief Alice Fulk, who recently left the Police Department to become the chief of the Arkansas State Capitol Police, and one of her colleagues, Lt. Christina Plummer, were dismissed by a judge Oct. 1 for lack of evidence.

However, attorneys for Fulk filed an amended complaint. In it, Fulk says she was forced to resign from the Police Department because of Humphrey's alleged retaliatory treatment.

In a response this week, attorneys for the city of Little Rock denied Fulk's allegations about her resignation.

Another lawsuit filed by Assistant Chief Hayward Finks and two other police officials, including his brother, was allowed to move ahead, per the decision of another circuit court judge, despite an effort by attorneys for Humphrey and the city to have the suit dismissed.

Approximately two weeks after he filed the request for meeting recordings and other materials, Humphrey and his attorney, Michael Laux, filed a countersuit against officials in the Police Department.

The complaint was filed in federal court Sept. 30 and names 21 individuals -- including Finks, Fulk, Starks and executive board members of the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police -- and alleges they conspired against Humphrey to force him out of the chief's job in violation of his rights.

Chris Burks, an attorney representing several police officials who have sued Humphrey, declined to provide an on-the-record comment when asked about Humphrey's request for meeting recordings and notes.

Burks represents Fulk and Finks, among others, in their lawsuits involving the police chief.

In June, more than 83% of members of the Fraternal Order of Police voted to approve a no-confidence resolution on Humphrey, according to the police union.

In a letter to the mayor and the city board on Sept. 16, the Little Rock Black Police Officers Association said 89% of its members voted that they were confident in Humphrey's leadership.

Timeline of LR police turmoil

Feb. 22, 2019 – Officer Charles Starks shoots and kills 30-year-old Bradley Blackshire during a traffic stop.

Feb. 26, 2019 – The Little Rock Police Department relieves officer Charles Starks of duty.

March 21, 2019 – Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announces Keith Humphrey as Little Rock’s new chief of police.

April 19, 2019 – Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley announces that no criminal charges will be filed against Starks in the shooting death of Bradley Blackshire.

May 6, 2019 – Chief Keith Humphrey fires officer Charles Starks for violating department policy when he stepped in front of Bradley Blackshire’s moving vehicle before shooting the Black motorist. The firing disregarded recommendations from the four supervisors in Starks’ chain of command that concluded the officer’s actions were justified.

July 25, 2019 – Officer Charles Starks’ appeal hearing begins before the Little Rock Civil Service Commission. Assistant Chiefs Hayward Finks and Alice Fulk testify that Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. pressured the police department to swiftly investigate and fire Starks following the shooting.

Sept. 4, 2019 – The Little Rock Civil Service Commission votes to uphold officer Charles Starks’ termination.

Oct. 2, 2019 – Officer Charles Starks appeals his termination to Pulaski County Circuit Court.

Jan. 3, 2020 – Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox orders the Little Rock Police Department to reinstate officer Charles Starks, ruling that Starks should have instead been suspended for 30 days and had his pay cut.

April 22, 2020 – Assistant Police Chief Hayward Finks files lawsuit claiming that Police Chief Keith Humphrey had been punishing him for testifying against officer Charles Starks’ firing during the Little Rock Civil Service Commission appeal.

April 29, 2020 – Former Assistant Police Chief Alice Fulk sues Chief Keith Humphrey, accusing him of retaliation and discrimination after she testified that the investigation in officer Charles Starks’ shooting of Bradley Blackshire was rushed.

April 30, 2020 – The Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police calls for an investigation of Chief Keith Humphrey due to accusations of retaliation and discrimination against the police officials involved in the investigation and appeal of officer Charles Starks.

May 5, 2020 – Three officers and one civilian employee of the Little Rock Police Department sue Chief Keith Humphrey, accusing Humphrey and the city of denying access to their personnel files after they were disciplined following an internal affairs investigation.

May 19, 2020 – Mayor Frank Scott Jr. calls for an independent review of the Little Rock Police Department.

May 28, 2020 – Little Rock police Capt. Marcus Paxton sues Chief Keith Humphrey, claiming Humphrey transferred him out of spite after Paxton’s subordinate gave testimony regarding the internal investigation of officer Charles Starks that Humphrey didn’t like.

May 31, 2020 – Chief Keith Humphrey calls out his department in an email to officers that said he had never been more embarrassed in 32 years in law enforcement than when he observed a “segregated LRPD” during a string of protests after the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minnesota.

Sept. 11, 2020 – Officer Charles Starks resigns, saying Chief Keith Humphrey and Mayor Frank Scott Jr. had created an “intolerable” work environment.

Sept. 15, 2020 – The Little Rock Police Department’s three assistant chiefs and seven of its 10 captains pen a letter to Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and the Little Rock Board of Directors asking them to address a “very toxic, hostile and explosive work environment” created by Chief Keith Humphrey.

Sept. 16, 2020 – The Little Rock Black Police Officers Association sends a letter to Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and the Little Rock Board of Directors supporting Chief Keith Humphrey, saying the department’s command staff was targeting Humphrey because the new chief was trying to eradicate the department’s “Good Ole Boy” system.

Sept. 30, 2020 – Chief Keith Humphrey countersues 21 individuals – including two assistant chiefs, police union officials and officer Charles Starks – alleging a conspiracy to force him out of his role as chief.

