• Karen Briceno Gonzalez, an Orange County, Fla., election worker, said she rushed outside to give a ballot to a woman who was in labor when the woman arrived by car at an Orlando polling site and refused to go to the hospital until she was able to cast her vote.

• Brian Kemp, the Republican governor of Georgia, and his wife, Marty, are both quarantining after being exposed to someone who tested positive for covid-19 on the same day that U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-Ga., announced he also had tested positive for the virus after appearing at a rally with Kemp.

• Bradley Tomes, 25, a former bird-keeper convicted of stealing a pair of Humboldt penguins named Pablo and Penny from a zoo in northwest England and selling them for $11,600 on Facebook, was sentenced to 32 months in prison, prosecutors said.

• Greg Corble, a spokesman for the Alabama State Police, said a trooper in Decatur was able to locate the driver of a scrap truck that dropped metal shards along a highway stretching across three counties, flattening the tires of more than 50 vehicles, including some that had all four tires flattened.

• Leonard Shoulders had just strolled up to a bus stop in the Belmont neighborhood of the Bronx, N.Y., when a hole opened up in the sidewalk, plunging the 33-year-old into an underground vault teeming with rats where he was stuck for about 30 minutes until he could be pulled free.

• Frank Glaw, reptile curator for Bavarian Natural History Collections ZSM in Germany, said -- after several specimens of Voeltzkow's chameleon, last seen on Madagascar a century ago, were found alive on the island -- that the chameleons, which live only during the rainy season, are "mayflies among vertebrates."