Arkansas man gets 6½ years in child-porn case

A Conway man was sentenced Thursday to 6½ years in federal prison for possessing more than 600 images of child pornography in early 2018.

Ryan Boswell, 32, pleaded guilty last month to the possession charge in return for a related distribution charge being dropped.

He faced penalty enhancements because he was found in possession of more than 600 images and because the images included some of children younger than 12, as well as conduct considered sadistic or masochistic.

U.S. District Judge Brian Miller sentenced Boswell at the low end of a penalty range suggested by federal sentencing guidelines and added a $1,000 fine that goes toward a fund to reimburse “Tara,” a fictional name for a victim in some of the images.

While Boswell didn’t personally know the girl, authorities across the country have identified her, and her photographs have been passed around to thousands of people on the internet, Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison Bragg said.