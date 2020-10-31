• Authorities said Friday that "Full House" actress Lori Loughlin has reported to a federal prison in California to begin serving her two-month sentence for her role in the college admissions bribery scandal. Federal prosecutors in Boston said that in return for allowing her to report early to a lock-up in Dublin, Calif., Loughlin agreed to "not seek an early release from prison on covid-related grounds." In August, Loughlin was sentenced to two months and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, got five months for paying half a million dollars in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits. Plea deals call for Loughlin to pay a $150,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service, and Giannulli to pay a $250,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service. The couple's sentencing came three months after they reversed course and admitted to participating in the admissions scheme that has laid bare the lengths to which some wealthy parents will go to get their children into elite universities. They are among nearly 30 prominent parents to plead guilty in the case, which federal prosecutors dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues." The case shattered the clean image of Loughlin, who gained fame for her role as the wholesome Aunt Becky in the sitcom "Full House" and later became queen of the Hallmark channel with her holiday movies and the series "When Calls the Heart."

• A prosecutor said Friday that Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel will not face a second trial in the killing of Martha Moxley, an announcement that came 45 years to the day after the teenager was bludgeoned to death in her wealthy Connecticut neighborhood. During a hearing in Stamford Superior Court, Chief State's Attorney Richard Colangelo Jr. said that the case could not be proved beyond a reasonable doubt. Skakel, 60, a nephew of Robert F. Kennedy's widow, Ethel Kennedy, was convicted of murder in 2002 and sentenced to 20 years to life in prison. Several appeals followed. After serving 11 years behind bars, Skakel was freed in 2013 on $1.2 million bail after a judge overturned his conviction, saying his trial lawyer failed to adequately represent him. The state Supreme Court upheld that ruling in 2018, and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the state's appeal. Outside the courthouse, Moxley's brother, John, said that he still believes Skakel killed his sister but he and their mother, Dorthy, are at peace with the decision not to seek a second trial. Skakel did not comment during the hearing or outside court. His attorney, Stephan Seeger, said Skakel has been innocent from day one, adding: "This crime should have never been something that ended up in a trial in the first place."