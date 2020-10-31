Sections
Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:00 a.m.
Arrests

Bella Vista

• Derek Donald Gates, 48, of 554 Centennial Ave. in West Fork was arrested Friday in connection with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Gates was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Brandon Oliver Moss, 30, of 13876 Gentilly Road in Rogers was arrested Friday in connection with battery. Moss was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• William Lee Smith, 34, of 304 W. Arkansas St. in Gentry was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. Smith was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Victor Camacho, 22, of 2206 W. Roselawn St. in Rogers was arrested Friday in connection with registered sex offender living near school, day care, church or place of worship and registered sex offender failure to comply with reporting. Camacho was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Haley Rae Anderson, 27, of 2503 E. Kenwood St. in Siloam Springs was arrested Friday in connection with two counts of endangering welfare of a minor. Anderson was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Brian Paul Rankin Jr., 24, of 2503 E. Kenwood St. in Siloam Springs was arrested Friday in connection with two counts of endangering welfare of a minor. Rankin was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

