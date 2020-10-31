Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
Like it is

OPINION | WALLY HALL: SEC's day games include big win for Auburn

by Wally Hall | Today at 7:07 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption

Going into the night games Saturday, there hadn’t been any upsets as Auburn, for only the second time this season, won a game without an assist from the officials.

The Tigers dominated Louisiana State, fueling off a couple of early LSU turnovers and turning it into a 48-11 rout. Some of the heat from Gus Malzahn’s seat may have found its way to Baton Rouge.

Ed Orgeron led the LSU Tigers to a 14-0 record and the National Championship last season, but the team has started 2-3 this season, and that doesn’t go well with a fan base that expects to win every game.

To get beat by 37 will have the Tiger Nation unhappy.

Georgia continued to struggle with offense but escaped Kentucky, 14-3.

The Lane (Kiffin) Train finally got on track as Ole Miss crushed winless Vanderbilt, 54-21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT