OPINION | WALLY HALL: SEC's day games include big win for Auburn

Going into the night games Saturday, there hadn’t been any upsets as Auburn, for only the second time this season, won a game without an assist from the officials.

The Tigers dominated Louisiana State, fueling off a couple of early LSU turnovers and turning it into a 48-11 rout. Some of the heat from Gus Malzahn’s seat may have found its way to Baton Rouge.

Ed Orgeron led the LSU Tigers to a 14-0 record and the National Championship last season, but the team has started 2-3 this season, and that doesn’t go well with a fan base that expects to win every game.

To get beat by 37 will have the Tiger Nation unhappy.

Georgia continued to struggle with offense but escaped Kentucky, 14-3.

The Lane (Kiffin) Train finally got on track as Ole Miss crushed winless Vanderbilt, 54-21.