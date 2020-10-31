PREP FOOTBALL: Patriots strike early, blank Siloam Springs

LITTLE ROCK -- Little Rock Parkview took the suspense out of Friday's game in the first quarter.

A pair of turnovers by Siloam Springs helped the Patriots' cause.

Parkview scored four first-quarter touchdowns, including a pick six and another score after a Siloam Springs fumble, to roll to a 37-0 victory at War Memorial Stadium.

"I thought the first quarter was the best we've put out all year," Parkview coach Brad Bolding said. "I thought both sides of the ball we really played well. We didn't really make a lot of mistakes, and we forced a couple of big turnovers. That obviously gave us some momentum."

Parkview (6-1, 3-1 6A-West) opened the game with a 66-yard scoring drive that saw James Jointer run in from 16 yards out to give the Patriots a 7-0 lead.

Parkview held on defense and engineered another 72-yard scoring drive, capped by a 7-yard touchdown pass from Landon Rogers to Willie Eackles to go up 14-0.

Parkview's Tayvion Haney picked off a Hunter Talley pass and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown for a 21-0 lead.

On Siloam Springs' next possession, Zach Gunneman fumbled and Parkview's Trent Bennett recovered and returned to the 25-yard line.

On the next play, Rogers threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jakeylen Haney for a 28-0 lead.

"We can't simulate game speed in practice," Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig said. "So when we get to a team like this that has a tremendous amount of speed, it shows up in the first quarter."

The Patriots added to their lead when Giovanny Revvelta kicked a 35-yard field goal just before halftime for a 31-0 lead.

In the second half, Rogers and the Parkview offense got one play which went for a 40-yard touchdown pass to Eackles and a 37-0 lead.

The remainder of the second half was played with a running clock.

Parkview outgained Siloam Springs 331-100 on the night.

Rogers, an Arkansas commitment and one of six Division I prospects, started 6 of 6 passing and finished 9 of 15 for 135 yards and three touchdowns. Rogers also rushed seven times for 51 yards.

Jointer led in rushing with 10 carries for 70 yards, while Eackles had four carries for 52 yards and two receptions for 47 yards.

The Patriots held Siloam Springs (3-6, 1-5) to 54 rushing yards on 31 carries and 46 yards passing.

Siloam Springs has lost five straight games since beating Van Buren 43-42 in overtime on Sept. 25.