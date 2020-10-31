Sections
PB nurse honored for leadership

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 3:08 a.m.

A nurse from Pine Bluff is among 40 Arkansas nurses that were named to the Arkansas Center for Nursing's 2020 "40 Under 40" list, which honors emerging young nurse leaders.

Honorees include John Lee Kearney III of Pine Bluff. Kearney is a hematology/oncology registered nurse at the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System and is a graduate of Southeast Arkansas College, according to a news release.

Kearney's nomination stated that he "displays great passion for growing as a leader" and "has been instrumental in improving communication and education on (his) unit."

"The 40 Nurse Leaders Under 40 recognition is intended to identify, celebrate, and encourage exemplary dedication and leadership in the nursing profession," according to the release. "Recipients were selected through a highly competitive nomination process which focused on their commitment to excellence, service and outreach within their community, leadership qualities and contributions to the advancement of the nursing profession."

The leaders were recognized in a special ceremony Oct. 12 at the Benton Event Center.

John Kearney III
