PREP FOOTBALL: Booneville holds off Paris to claim 3A-4 crown

PARIS — In a playoff-type game where experience matters, that would turn out to be the difference for Booneville.

The Bearcats won another conference title Friday night, claiming the 3A-4 crown by holding off Paris 28-20 Friday at Eagle Stadium.

The Eagles (8-1, 4-1) were poised to attempt to tie the game but were a yard short on a fourth-down running play at the Bearcat 11 with 59 seconds left.

“Our defense has been a tough, bend-but-don’t-break group,” Booneville coach Doc Crowley said. “We only gave up one touchdown on defense tonight. (Defensive coordinator Arron) Kimes does an amazing job, and the kids believe in everything he does. I am proud of them.”

The Eagle defense was no slouch either, especially coming up with big turnovers and converting them into points. In fact, Duke Walker returned two fumbles for touchdowns as Paris (8-1, 4-1) has now scored a defensive touchdown in seven if its last eight games.

“Our defense helped us out so many times, and we lean on them so much because they are so good,” Paris coach Tyler Clark said. “Our offense was a little off tonight, and the biggest reason for that is Booneville. That was a great football team we just played. Overall I was proud of our effort.”

This is Booneville’s fourth straight conference title, and Crowley said that experience cannot be overstated.

“Every year, goal number one is the win a conference title,” Crowley said. “Goal number two is to get to Little Rock (for the state finals).”

Clark said the Bearcats’ big-game experience was a factor in the game.

“Our kids have not played a big game before. Booneville always plays in big games, whether conference or playoffs. That is why they are a great team.” Clark said. “To come from where we have been lately, it is nice to see how well we competed in a big ball game.”

Quarterback Randon Ray’s 1-yard keeper and Gavin Kent’s PAT with 41 second left in the third quarter gave Booneville the lead for good at 21-14.

Ray seemed to be poised to put the game away as the Bearcats had a second down at the Eagle 19. But Ray lost the ball, and Walker for the second time in the game scooped up the ball and raced 82 yards for the touchdown with 3:06 left. The point-after was blocked leaving Booneville ahead 21-20.

Booneville recovered the onside kick and scored three plays later on a Ty Goff 50-yard touchdown with 2:49 left for a 28-20 lead.

The Bearcats rushed for 376 yards, paced by Ray’s 193-yard effort on 28 carries.

“We executed what we wanted to for the most part offensively,” Crowley said. “We just cannot put the ball on the ground. If we fix that, we will be all right.”

Thanks to a defensive touchdown, Paris rallied to tie Booneville at halftime 14-14.

Booneville scored on its first possession as Ray hit Jacob Herrera for 18-yard touchdown with 6:02 left in the first quarter.

The Bearcats were poised to score on their next possession, with a first down at the Eagle 11. Ray was stripped at the 10 and Walker scooped up the ball and sprinted 90 yards for the game tying score with 9:53 left in the first half.

Booneville, though, responded with a 67-yard, 10-play march, capped by a 10-yard run by Goff for a 14-7 lead with 5:22 left in the second quarter.

Paris answered again, this time with the offense putting together its only drive of the half, marching 65 yards in five plays. Chase Watts was 3-for-4 passing for 50 yards, but it was Ely Fore that finished off the drive with a 15-yard touchdown run with 3:53 left in the first half.

FOUR DOWNS

• Booneville rushed for 376 yards, paced by quarterback Randon Ray’s 193 yards on 28 carries while halfback Ty Goff added 136 yards on 20 carries.

• This was the seventh time in eight games that Paris has scored a defensive touchdown as Duke Walker scored two defensive touchdowns in the game.

• According to Booneville football historian Glenn Parrish, the Bearcats (with its third straight win over the Eagles) now leads the Logan County rivalry with Paris 48-36-6.

• Next week: Booneville hosts Perryville while Paris travels to Danville in 3A-4 conference games.