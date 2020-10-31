PREP FOOTBALL: Charleston pulls away from West Fork, clinches 3A-1 title

CHARLESTON -- Quarterback Brandon Scott threw three touchdowns and ran for one more to help Charleston beat West Fork 42-21 and claim the 3A-1 Conference title on Friday night.

Scott completed 12-of-17 passes for 236 yards with three touchdowns and 6 rushes for 57 yards with one more touchdown for Charleston (7-2, 6-0).

Charleston coach Ricky May said Scott is growing up on the field.

"He is a sophomore that started a little shaky at the beginning of the season, but he keeps getting better and better for us every week," May said.

May was excited for his seniors as they won their first conference championship.

"This is awesome for us; we haven't won a conference title in several years, and I'm glad our seniors could win their first one," May said.

West Fork (5-4, 3-3) started the game with the ball and took its time scoring. Running back Ross Ivy ran the ball 2 yards for the first points of the game. Luke Baldwin made the kick to put West Fork ahead 7-0. Charleston wasted no time tying the game on a pass from quarterback Brandon Scott to Bryton Ketter for 47 yards. The kick from Jesse Taggart tied the game 7-7 for the rest of the first quarter.

Charleston dominated the second quarter, outscoring West Fork 28-0. Charleston's first score in the second quarter was a run from Bryton Ketter for 10 yards. They scored again 5 minutes later on a quarterback keeper from Scott for 1 yard.

Charleston then attempted an onside kick and recovered it. They capitalized on the recovery and scored on a 28-yard pass from Scott to running back Breckon Ketter. Their last score in the quarter was an 8-yard run by Breckon Ketter. The kick from Taggart gave Charleston a 35-7 halftime lead.

May praised his team's second-quarter performance.

"Once we settled down, we were able to make the plays on offense and defense that we wanted," May said.

Charleston put the game away two minutes into the second half, scoring on a pass from Scott to Brevyn Ketter for a 28-yard touchdown. West Fork scored two more times in the game to set the final score.

Charleston plays at Lavaca next week, while West Fork travels to Greenland.