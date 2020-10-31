PREP FOOTBALL: Fayetteville rolls over Rogers Heritage

FAYETTEVILLE -- After a sluggish start to the season, the Fayetteville football team has now won three of its last four games following Friday night's 52-7 victory over outmatched Rogers Heritage in 7A-West Conference action at Harmon Field.

The Bulldogs (3-5, 2-1) scored on four consecutive first-play touchdown drives in the first half to extend the early lead over the War Eagles (1-8, 0-6).

"Things have just started to click," Fayetteville coach Casey Dick said. "We've changed the way we practiced; we've changed the way we did some things. It's just helped us as far as energy and getting out here and getting what we need from everybody."

Heritage's opening drive came to a quick halt when Fayetteville's Owen McCone snagged the first of his two interceptions in the game. The Bulldogs moved deep into Heritage territory but had to settle for Thomas Needy's 26-yard field goal.

The Bulldogs then extended the lead to 10-0 on a 13-yard quarterback keeper from junior Bladen Fike, which seemed to open the floodgates.

Fayetteville then scored touchdowns on its next four offensive plays. Fike connected with Isaiah Sategna on a 62-yard score. Heritage then put together a 10-play drive but turned the ball over on downs at the Bulldog 29.

On the ensuing play, Konley Hudson broke loose on a 71-yard jaunt to put Fayetteville up 24-0 at the end of the first quarter.

"I think this was attributed to how well our kids practiced this week, how well they came out and worked hard on preparing for the game," Dick said. "And our coaching staff also deserves a lot of credit for the plan they put together."

Link Lindsey then hauled in a 48-yard touchdown catch from Fike, before Kameron Ingram scored on a 57-yard run to make it 38-0 midway through the second quarter.

"Our offensive line and Coach (Scott) Davenport have just done a great job with our run game, so we did the things that we thought would give us the best opportunities to put some points on the board," Dick said. "Our guys came out and executed well, and it was awesome."

Heritage finally got on the board late in the half, capping off a 15-play drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Carter Hensley to Jeb Brown, making it 38-7 at the intermission. War Eagle Cooper Bowman picked off a Bulldog pass in the end zone to thwart another score as time was about to expire.

Fayetteville wasted little time revving up in the second half. After Fike connected with Dylan Kittell on a 50-yard pass, Majah Holliday made it 45-7 on a 5-yard run. Fike completed 5 of 10 passes on the night for 189 yards before exiting early in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs final score came late in the game when backup quarterback Mac Hudson hooked up with Easton Frazier on a 45-yard touchdown.

"We just came out tonight and played our brand of football -- fast, physical Fayetteville football, and came out on top," Fike said. "We talked all week about how we should be able to hit them quick and often, and that's exactly what we were able to do. Right now, we are just looking to finish the season strong and have some momentum heading into the playoffs."

Hensley finished 20 of 37 for 149 yards for the War Eagles.

Four Downs

• Fayetteville is now 12-1 all-time against Heritage. The War Eagles' lone victory came in 2009.

• The Bulldogs outgained the War Eagles in total offense, 475-221.

• Heritage tailback Eli Craig was a workhorse for the War Eagles, rushing 19 times for 83 hard yards.

• Next week, Fayetteville travels to Springdale Har-Ber, while Heritage hosts Rogers High.