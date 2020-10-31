PREP FOOTBALL: Greenbrier pulls away from Alma

GREENBRIER -- The Greenbrier Panthers didn't get many opportunities to move the football in last season's 5A-West showdown with Alma.

Friday, they made the most of every opportunity.

Trey Havens ran for 203 yards and three touchdowns to power the Panthers to a 49-35 victory over the Airedales.

Alma played keep-away from the Panthers during last season's 7-0 win. This season's game was like a track meet.

Tied at 28 at the half, Nick Huett's 3-yard run put the Panthers ahead 35-28 in the third quarter. Haven's 9-yard run with 8:58 left to play put the Panthers ahead, 42-28.

Alma quarterback Hunter McAllister lit up the skies in the first half. By the same token, Havens wasn't far behind.

Havens accounted for 132 yards rushing in the first half and scored two of the team's four first-half touchdowns.

Down 7-0, Alma drove 44 yards for its initial points as Logan Chronister slipped in from the 1 to tie the game at 7.

McAllister then threw three TD passes on three of his next four offensive series. Stacy hauled in a 33-yard heave to tie the game at 14.

McAllister capped his big first half with a 47-yard scoring strike to Jacob Coursey and fired a 5-yard strike to BriLee White just before the half to even the score at 28.

McAllister capped Alma's scoring with a 15-yard TD pass to Nehemiah Releford.