PREP FOOTBALL: Tigers beat Bulldogs to remain undefeated

SPRINGDALE — Another game, another blowout for Bentonville.

Bentonville built a 35-point lead at halftime and defeated Springdale 56-28 Friday in 7A-West Conference action at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium. Josh Ficklin ran for four touchdowns and Cooper Smith caught two touchdown passes in the first half for Tigers, who led 42-7 at halftime.

Bentonville (9-0, 6-0) can claim its fifth consecutive conference championship next week with a win at home over Benton-ville West. The Tigers will enter the game after outscoring their conference opponents 321-76.

Bentonville scored in six plays to open the game when Springdale (2-7, 1-5) surprised the Tigers with a flea-flicker that resulted in a 74-yard touchdown from Landon Phipps to Kaylon Morris. Springdale got the ball back after a fumble, but the threat quickly died when Zane Ochoa intercepted a pass by Phipps and returned it to the Springdale 28.

Ficklin then scored easily on the next play, and the rout was on. The second half was played with a running clock because of the 35-point mercy rule for high school football in Arkansas.

“Springdale has some really good football players over there, and they had our kids’ attention” Bentonville coach Jody Grant said. “We weren’t looking ahead by any means. I’m pleased with the way our kids played.”

Springdale put together a good drive in the second quarter but did not score against a stout Bentonville defense. That changed early in the third quarter when Devon Spark ran 29 yards for a touchdown on fourth-and-6. Bentonville countered quickly when backup quarterback Drew Wright led a long drive that ended with a 9-yard touchdown run by Christopher Collier-Surly. Wright contributed a 12-yard run before handing off against to Collier-Surly, whose 25-yard run placed Bentonville in scoring position.

Ficklin had touchdown runs of 2, 28, 6 and 8 yards before Edwards and Smith connected on touchdown passes of 87 and 27 yards to close out the first half. Edwards drifted back toward his own end zone before firing to Smith, who broke away from two defenders near midfield and ran into the end zone for the score.

“Cooper Smith is an absolute stud at receiver,” Grant said. “It’s nice to have him out there as a weapon because Chas Nimrod is also very dangerous.”

FOUR DOWNS

• Bentonville played almost the entire second half with reserves after building a 42-7 lead at halftime.

• Springdale has been hampered all season by the absence of their best player, wide receiver LaDarius Wonsley, who has been out since the season-opener with an injury.

• Zane Ochoa stepped in front a Springdale receiver and intercepted a pass in the first half. Ficklin scored on the next play, and the Tigers were not challenged after that turnover.

• Class 7A-West Conference play ends next week with Bentonville hosting Bentonville West and Springdale traveling to Fort Smith Southside.

