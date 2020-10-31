Razorbacks fail to snap losing streak vs. Aggies, fall 42-31

University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman had become a master of breaking streaks during his first season in Fayetteville entering Saturday's game on the road at Texas A&M.

The Aggies, however, had no intention of becoming a statistic.

Texas A&M scored 28 first-half points and led by double digits the rest of the way during a 42-31 victory over the Hogs at Kyle Field on Saturday night. It was the program's ninth consecutive win over the Hogs in the Southwest Classic.

Arkansas has been in the business of breaking skids through the first month of the shortened season. The Razorbacks halted their 20-game Southeastern Conference losing streak with a 21-14 victory at Mississippi State on Oct. 3, then ended a 12-game skid in SEC home games by downing Ole Miss 33-21 two weeks ago.

FIRST QUARTER: Texas A&M 14, Arkansas 7

A&M’s Isaiah Spiller had a 15-yard run on the first snap, but the Aggies punted after three more plays. Feleipe Franks went 4 for 4 for 24 yards, capping a 12-play march with a 6-yard out route to Treylon Burks. Rakeem Boyd ran 27 yards on the series, and Franks had a 28-yard run. Kellen Mond’s 10-yard keeper sparked an Aggie touchdown series. Hezekiah Jones had 2 catches for 22 yards. Mond converted 3rd and 1 with a sneak, then hit Ainais Smith down the right sideline for a 35-yard TD on the next play. The Razorbacks went three and out with Franks pressured and throwing out of bounds on 3rd and 7 from the Arkansas 28. Smith returned Reid Bauer’s rolling rugby punt for 11 yards to the Aggies’ 42. On 3rd and 3, Montaric Brown was called for pass interference at the Hogs’ 45 for coming over Jones’ back. Chase Lane caught a 15-yard pass and Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon was ejected for leading with the crown of his helmet. On the next play, Smith broke tackles up the middle and rolled over on Joe Foucha’s tackle for a 15-yard score. Franks’ 8-yard keeper set up 2nd and 2 for the first play of the second quarter.

SECOND QUARTER: Texas A&M 28, Arkansas 14

Trelon Smith ran for 9 yards, then Feleipe Franks hit Treylon Burks on a slant for 13 yards. Smith broke tackles on an 8-yard carry and Arkansas reached the 32. The Hogs gained 1 yard on the next 3 snaps, and A.J. Reed’s 48-yard field goal try fell way short. The Aggies reeled off an 11-play, 69-yard TD drive with Jalen Wydermyer catching 3 passes for 40 yards, including a 6-yard TD. The Aggies overcame 2 holding calls and benefitted from a facemask flag as Kellen Mond completed a 20-yard strike to Wydermyer on 3rd and 16. Hudson Henry’s 9-yard catch moved the chains. On 4th and 2 from the Arkansas 49, Franks threw deep left for a 36-yard gain to Burks. Blake Kerns caught a 14-yard bullet on the next play, then Tyson Morris scored on a 1-yard bubble screen. The Aggies drove quickly with Mond scrambling for 14 yards and Wydermyer catching a 32-yard pass. Isaiah Spiller barged in from the 6 on the next play. Rakeem Boyd took a sprint draw for 16 yards. The Aggies drew consecutive pass interference calls against Burks as the Hogs reached the 29. They lost 3 yards on the next 3 snaps. Reed’s 49-yard field goal try drifted wide left with 12 seconds left in the half.

THIRD QUARTER: Texas A&M 42, Arkansas 17

Rakeem Boyd had three consecutive runs that netted 17 yards. Hudson Henry had a 7-yard catch and Antonio Johnson was ejected for targeting on the play as the Razorbacks reached the Texas A&M 40. A pass interference call on Myles Jones on a deep ball for Mike Woods moved the Hogs to the 14, where the drive stalled. A.J. Reed made a 34-yard field goal. Jonathan Marshall had a tackle for loss to set up 3rd and 8. Kellen Mond found Hezekiah Jones for an 8-yard gain. Chase Lane grabbed a 26-yard pass to set up Jalen Wydermyer’s 15-yard scoring catch. Runs by Feleipe Franks and Boyd notched a first down, but the Razorbacks had to punt from their 40. The Aggies improved to 6 of 7 on third downs when Mond connected with Ainais Smith on a 13-yard crossing route on 3rd and 7. Isaiah Spiller had runs of 8 and 14 yards as the Hogs’ tackling started getting sloppy. Freshman Devon Achone shrugged off three tacklers on a 30-yard run over the right edge on the next snap. After Trelon Smith’s 6-yard run, Trelon Burks grabbed a 9-yard swing pass to reach the 40. Franks ran for 4 yards on the final snap of the period.

FOURTH QUARTER: Texas A&M 42, Arkansas 31

Feleipe Franks kept over the right edge on an option play and broke away for 28 yards before he stumbled and fell at the Aggies’ 28. Mike Woods nabbed a 12-yard catch on the next snap as the Hogs went fast. On 3rd and 10, Franks stood in and delivered a 16-yard strike over the middle to Treylon Burks for a touchdown. An offsides penalty on Dorian Gerald moved the chains for A&M on 3rd and 4. The Aggies were called for holding and Mond threw incomplete on third down for the Hogs’ first stop since the first quarter. De’Vion Warren took a short pass 22 yards. Franks was sacked and the Hogs had to punt. The Arkansas defense notched its first three and out of the game. Rakeem Boyd ran for 7 yards, then Franks kept for 15 yards to reach the Aggies’ 33. Franks ran for 8 yards on 3rd and 13, but Devin Morris blew up a swing pass for Burks on fourth down to turn the ball over on downs. The Aggies started with an illegal formation penalty and kept the ball on the ground before punting. Franks went 3 for 3 for 46 yards and Boyd capped a 69-yard series with a 14-yard touchdown run that took him to exactly 100 yards on the night. The Aggies recovered an onside kick and ran out the clock.