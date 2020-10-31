State reports 1,316 new coronavirus cases, tops 10,000 active cases for first time

In this April 27, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes off his Arkansas Razorbacks facemask as he arrives for the daily coronavirus briefing at the state Capitol in Little Rock.

Arkansas reported 1,316 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, its biggest increase for the past week, according to the state Department of Health.

“This is disappointing because it breaks our trend of beating last week’s numbers each day,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on Twitter. “It is so critical for our hospitals and health care workers that we all push to stop the spread of the virus and reduce cases.”

The death toll from the virus rose by 25 to 1,925, the Health Department reported.

Saturday’s case increase neared a daily record of 1,337 set Oct. 23, which was the largest one-day state increase since the start of the pandemic. Over the past seven days, daily case increases have hovered around 1,000, with Friday’s increase of new cases coming in at 1,162.

The number of hospitalized patients reported Saturday decreased by one from the day before, to 667. However, the number of patients on ventilators rose by four, to 105.

The state’s cumulative count of confirmed and probable cases rose to 112,190, including 103,482 confirmed cases and 8,708 probable ones.

The number of confirmed or probable cases that were considered active rose by 389 to 10,185, according to the Health Department. It was the first time that active cases topped 10,000. Cases topped 9,000 for the first time on Oct. 23, the same date as the record increase in cases.

In line with trends seen over the past seven days, Craighead County, in northeast Arkansas, had the biggest increase in confirmed and probable cases on Saturday with 115. It was followed by Pulaski County with 105 new cases, then Washington County with 85, Sebastian County with 71 and Benton County with 59.

On Friday, hospital administrators and local officials in northeast Arkansas urged residents to take extra precautions to slow the spread in the region.

“We cannot have consecutive months going into this wintertime period with 112% increase in covid hospitalizations,” Chris Barber, head of Jonesboro-based St. Bernards Healthcare, said during a virtual news conference Friday.

Barber said the number of people hospitalized in the northeast had more than doubled, from 76 to 159, over the 30-day period that ended Thursday.