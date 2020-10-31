Tools & Toys: Elyptol and Pull & Pinch Harvesting Dish

Elyptol

What's to love: An eco-friendly hand-sanitizer made from natural ingredients.

What does it do: The product, which kills 99.9 percent of germs, is available in gel, spray and hand wipes. It is designed to be gentle on the skin for those who need to sanitize their hands frequently. The company's website explains the sanitizer is made with "grains and sugarcane to produce ethanol, which is then combined with natural eucalyptus oil ... Elyptol contains no synthetic chemicals, fragrances or petrochemicals." The hand sanitizer is available in various sizes. Prices vary accordingly. To find out more visit us.elyptol.com.

Pull & Pinch Harvesting Dish

What's to love: Easily remove herb leaves from their stems by pulling through one of four holes in the bowl.

What does it do: The small sage green bowl has four different-size holes with beveled edges. The size hole used depends on the herb. Push the stem through a hole from the inside of the bowl out, and as the leaves are stripped from the stem, they fall into the bowl ready to use. The dish sells for $9.99. Go to shopgreendigs.com for more information.