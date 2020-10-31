Truck driver transported to UAMS after crash with train

A trailer of cotton caught fire in a collision with a train Friday. (Special to The Commercial)

A man was injured Friday after the semi-truck he was driving collided with a train in Jefferson County at 12:22 p.m. Friday.

The driver, Dustin Kebodeaux, 35, from Louisiana, failed to yield at the railroad crossing stop sign at U.S. 65 South and Klie Road, according to a news release from the Jefferson County sheriff's office.

Kebodeaux was driving a 1996 Peterbilt truck. Jefferson County deputies were dispatched to the crossing and discovered that the truck, which was hauling a trailer of cotton, had been struck by a train.

There were no other occupants in the truck. Kebodeaux was ejected 35 to 40 yards outside of the vehicle, and the trailer of cotton caught fire.

The driver was taken to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and was responsive Friday afternoon.

The conductor of the train, who was unidentified, suffered minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.