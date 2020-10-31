UA kept the faith with WR

Senior wide receiver De’Vion Warren has made the most of his chances this season, with 11 receptions for 231 yards and a team-high 3 touchdowns going into today’s matchup at No. 8 Texas A&M. (AP/Thomas Graning)

FAYETTEVILLE -- In late August, University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman was asked about the implications of the NCAA providing an extra season of eligibility for football players because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Well, we have some seniors on our team we're going to try to get to stay, I'll tell you that," Pittman said.

It's debatable whether De'Vion Warren would have been on that list of seniors two months ago, but there's no doubt he's on it now.

"Heck yeah," Pittman said this week. "I mean, he's one of our better players. We'll take him back. Certainly we have a lot of seniors we'd love to come back, him being one of them."

Warren came into this season as a speedy kickoff returner who in 30 games as a reserve receiver had 8 catches for 38 yards and 1 touchdown.

The biggest play of Warren's career happened his freshman season in 2017 when he returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown against Auburn.

Warren has added considerably to his highlight file of plays this season. Going into Arkansas' game at No. 8 Texas A&M tonight, Warren has 11 receptions for 231 yards and a team-high 3 touchdowns.

"It means a lot," Warren said of the success he's enjoying during his fourth year in the program. "People who've been here for a while have been through a lot of things.

"And people that are getting their chance, it's great to see. To think about all the hard work you've put in over the years and all the chances you didn't get back that you actually are getting now.

"So we're just making sure we maximize those chances. All of us."

Warren had four receptions for 19 yards in nine games last season. He surpassed that yardage total in this season's opener against Georgia with one catch for 28 yards.

When sophomore receiver Treylon Burks had to leave the next game at Mississippi State with a knee injury, Warren had 4 catches for 100 yards and 1 touchdown as the Razorbacks beat the Bulldogs 21-14 to break a 20-game SEC losing streak.

"You've got to have the mindset that even if you aren't on the field first, you will always get a chance to get in," Warren said. "You never know what will happen. You just have to be ready when your moment comes."

Warren started at Auburn -- when Burks missed the game -- and had 5 catches for 95 yards and 2 touchdowns as the Razorbacks lost 30-28 after a blown officiating call helped the Tigers kick the game-winning field goal.

"When De'Vion got his opportunity, he went out there and shined," Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks said. "He showed up big and he still continues to do so. It's important to always stay ready."

Burks returned to the lineup when Arkansas beat Ole Miss 33-14, but Warren remained a starter, taking the place of Trey Knox.

"I really have just taken the time to study myself and make sure I play fast and use what God has given me, which is speed," Warren said. "But I also have to make sure I use great technique and study our opponent to make sure I know what they're going to do."

Pittman said quickness also has been a big part of Warren's breakthrough season.

"Well, he hasn't really surprised me because I didn't know nothing about him when I came in," said Pittman, who was hired in December. "So he's just a guy I knew was dynamic with the ball in his hands.

"Now, he has gotten quite a bit better since we've been here. He can separate. That's the thing.

"On his breaks, in that slot position, you have to be able to separate on cuts and he can do that. He can get separation because he's quick. Probably quicker than he is fast."

Ten of Warren's receptions have resulted in first downs or touchdowns. His yards per catch average from 2017-19 was 4.8 yards. This season it's 21.0 yards.

"I've just been impressed with him the way he catches the ball," Pittman said. "We can rely on him catching the football and then once he does, he has the ability to make people miss."

Franks is a senior graduate transfer, but he's quickly built a connection with Warren.

"We're actually locker buddies," Warren said. "After practice, I get all the funny jokes he says and all the stuff he talks about.

"Chemistry doesn't just start on the field, it starts off the field. It's actually being able to get to know the person and see how he is off the field. So we have a lot of conversations about things outside of football."

Franks praised Warren's work habits in practice, which have helped him be consistent in games.

"I'm a big believer in consistency," Franks said. "If you go out there and practice something day in and day out, it's going to show up on Saturdays and you can see his consistent catches, consistent plays being made that people on our team are expecting him to make.

"I don't know how it was here before, but from what I've seen, he's a wonderful player and does what he's supposed to on and off the field."

Junior receiver Mike Woods said Warren's transformation began in preseason practice.

"He had a great camp," Woods said. "He just looks real confident. He's playing fast off the ball. When he plays fast off the ball, ain't too many people who can hang with him."

Warren, who is from Monroe, La., said he never considered transferring from Arkansas, but there were times he became frustrated that he wasn't getting to play more on offense.

"But really, I just really trusted God throughout this whole process and really just continued to work," Warren said. "That's all I knew how to do. Just continue to work and move on.

"I did not think about leaving at all. I thought about just, 'Hey, I can prove to them that I belong in this league,' and so far I'm still just trying to improve myself."

Warren was asked this week whether he'd like to take Pittman up on his offer to return to Arkansas for the 2021 season.

"That's up to God above to see where he takes me," Warren said. "But I would love to be back if Coach Pittman wanted me. We'll have to see how things go."