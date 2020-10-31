Arkansas schedule being finalized

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said the men's basketball nonconference schedule just needs some signatures to be completed.

"The schedule is pretty much done," Musselman said Friday. "Now it's just a matter of getting contracts signed. But we're right there at the finish line."

The Razorbacks will open the season against Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 25 in Walton Arena and play North Texas on Nov. 28 at home in a three-team event, CBS Sports Matt Norlander reported. An Arkansas source confirmed those opponents and dates.

Two Arkansas games previously announced are against the University of Central Arkansas on Dec. 12 in Walton Arena and at Oklahoma State on Jan. 30 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The NCAA postponed the start of the season to Nov. 25 and cut the maximum number of regular-season games from 31 to 27 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The SEC already has announced it will play an 18-game conference schedule, leaving teams with up to nine other games to schedule. Arkansas is among the teams working to revise the non-conference games in recent weeks.

"It's probably been the most difficult schedule in the country for anybody to do," Musselman said. "A lot of twists, turns. A lot of, 'Hey, yeah, we're going to do a game,' and then a conference changes something.

"So it's been challenging. But it is final."