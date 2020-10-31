Victim of Friday night shooting in south Little Rock identified

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department stand in the 3800 block of Arapaho Trail, Little Rock, on Friday night, Oct. 30, 2020, after a report of a homicide in the area. ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / William Sanders)
Officers with the Little Rock Police Department on Saturday released the name of the victim in a Friday night homicide.
Edmond Daniels, 22, of Little Rock was pronounced dead by medical personnel at UAMS Medical Center after an incident involving a motor vehicle accident on 3808 Arapaho Trail, located about 1 1/2 miles south of the Scott Hamilton Drive exit off Interstate 30. The release said a man shot Daniels at least once at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
The unidentified suspect fled the scene, and police are continuing to investigate.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.