Victim of Friday night shooting in south Little Rock identified

by William Sanders | Today at 5:29 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Officers with the Little Rock Police Department stand in the 3800 block of Arapaho Trail, Little Rock, on Friday night, Oct. 30, 2020, after a report of a homicide in the area. ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / William Sanders)

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department on Saturday released the name of the victim in a Friday night homicide.

Edmond Daniels, 22, of Little Rock was pronounced dead by medical personnel at UAMS Medical Center after an incident involving a motor vehicle accident on 3808 Arapaho Trail, located about 1 1/2 miles south of the Scott Hamilton Drive exit off Interstate 30. The release said a man shot Daniels at least once at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The unidentified suspect fled the scene, and police are continuing to investigate.

