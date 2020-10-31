Victim of Friday night shooting in south Little Rock identified

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department on Saturday released the name of the victim in a Friday night homicide.

Edmond Daniels, 22, of Little Rock was pronounced dead by medical personnel at UAMS Medical Center after an incident involving a motor vehicle accident on 3808 Arapaho Trail, located about 1 1/2 miles south of the Scott Hamilton Drive exit off Interstate 30. The release said a man shot Daniels at least once at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The unidentified suspect fled the scene, and police are continuing to investigate.