Volunteers to be honored Sunday

Volunteers who "go the extra mile" in service and contributions are being celebrated across America on Extra Mile Day on Sunday.

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington has joined mayors across the country in honoring the selfless volunteers in their communities, according to a news release.

In association with Extra Mile America, Extra Mile Day is a growing movement dedicated to highlighting the power of volunteerism and its impact.

"On Nov. 1, over 500 mayors from all 50 states are making a declaration to recognize the difference making value that volunteers are adding in their local communities," according to the release.

Washington issued a proclamation declaring Nov. 1 Extra Mile Day and encourages each individual to take time on that day to not only go the extra mile in their own lives but to also acknowledge all those who are inspirational in their efforts and commitment to make their organizations, families, community, country or world a better place.

The project was created in 2009 with 23 inaugural cities.

"Going the extra mile and making a difference happens in a thousand different ways," said Shawn Anderson, an author and founder of the project.

"It's the front-line workers who are supporting all of us in 2020," Anderson said. "They are the parents helping parents with homeschooling. They are the people stepping forward to deliver food to those who can't go out because of covid. They are the volunteers helping abandoned pets find loving homes. It's these people -- and hundreds of others -- who unselfishly add value to our communities."

Details: www.ExtraMileAmerica.org.