Washington County Quorum Court hopefuls list contributions, expenditures

FAYETTEVILLE -- Candidates for justice of the peace in Washington County reported campaign expenditures ranging from $286 to $7,163 in the months before Tuesday's election.

Campaign contribution and expenditure reports were due Tuesday for the period between the primary election March 3 and Oct. 24. Candidates who spent or raised less than $500 are not required to file this report. Unopposed candidates aren't required to file this report.

The highest total for expenditures in any race for justice of the peace was reported by Jim Stockland, the Republican Party candidate for the District 9 seat. The seat is held by Eva Madison, the Democratic Party candidate.

Stockland reported spending $7,163 through Oct. 24. His single largest expenditure was $2,335 for mailers with JCD Consulting in Beebe. JCD Consulting is described on the firm's website as a government relations, political consulting and public affairs firm.

Stockland also reported three expenditures for yard signs: $1,783 in August, $618 in September and $210 in October. Other expenditures included $156 for steel posts for signs and $143 on lumber to build a wooden sign frame. Stockland also spent $467 on car magnets, stickers and buttons.

He reported contributions of $6,740, with $2,000 coming from the candidate and his wife. Stockland also reported contributions of $1,000 from the Arkansas Realtors Political Action Committee in Little Rock; $1,000 from Trevor and Kellie Lavy of Fayetteville; and $1,000 from Matt Duffy of Fayetteville.

Madison reported spending $1,472. She spent $692 on office supplies and $692 on postage. Madison also listed expenditures of $331 on email and website services and $88 on other advertising.

She reported contributions of $800 and a $1,000 loan from herself.

Patrick Deakins, the Republican incumbent in District 5, reported spending $287. Deakins spent $175 on campaign photography and $112 in nonitemized expenditures.

He reported $2,800 in contributions, with a $1,000 contribution from the Arkansas Realtors PAC in Little Rock and another $1,000 contribution from the Commerce in Action political action committee. The group has a post office box address in Fayetteville, and Brenda Vassaur Taylor is identified as the resident agent on the Arkansas Secretary of State's listing of active political action committees in Arkansas.

Randall Lane, the Democratic Party candidate for the District 5 seat on the Quorum Court, reported spending $794. Lane spent $570 on direct mailing costs and $224 on other advertising.

He reported monetary contributions of $220 and a $570 nonmonetary contribution from the Washington County Democrats for mailers and photos.

In the race for the District 1 seat on the Quorum Court, Lance Johnson, the Republican incumbent, reported contributions of $5,400 and expenditures of $3,604. Frank Mayfield, the Democratic Party candidate for District 1, reported contributions of $4,620 and expenditures of $4,785.

For District 2, Fadil Bayyari, the Democratic Party candidate, reported contributions of $5,612 and expenditures of $5,612. Shannon Marti, the Republican Party candidate, reported contributions of $3,900 and expenditures of $2,462.

Laurie Marshall, the Democratic Party candidate for the District 3 seat on the Quorum Court, reported contributions of $2,810 and expenditures of $2,566. Sean Simons, the Republican Party candidate, reported contributions of $4,522 and expenditures of $2,365.

In District 4, Bill Ussery, the Republican Party candidate, reported contributions of $400 and expenditures of $437. Kenny Arredondo Loyola, the Democratic Party candidate, didn't file a report before the Tuesday deadline.

In the race for the District 6 seat on the Quorum Court, Lisa Ecke, the Republican incumbent, reported contributions of $1,960 and expenditures of $2,607. Beth Coger, the Democratic Party candidate, reported contributions of $3,840 and expenditures of $3,003.

In District 7, Sam Duncan, the Republican incumbent, reported contributions of $2,950 and expenditures of $597. Janelle Bradford Smiley, the Democratic Party candidate, reported contributions of $1,180 and expenditures of $763.

Robert Dennis, the Republican Party candidate for the District 10 seat on the Quorum Court, reported contributions of $4,000 and expenditures of $6,085. Andrea Jenkins, the Democratic incumbent, did not file a report by the Tuesday deadline.

In District 12, Evelyn Rios-Stafford, the Democratic Party candidate, reported contributions of $3,058 and expenditures of $310. Todd Crane, the Republican Party candidate, reported contributions of $2,990 and expenditures of $2,746.

Candy Clark was the Democratic Party candidate for District 12 until she dropped out of the race in September for health reasons. Clark filed a report showing she received $500 in contributions. Clark received $300 from the Progressive Arkansas Women political action committee in August and $100 from Teddy Cardwell on Oct. 1. Clark loaned her campaign $700 on Oct. 2. The report listed expenditures of $969.08 for campaign signs Oct. 9 and shows another $41.67 for mailing costs for thank you cards.

In the race for the District 13 seat on the Quorum Court, neither Willie Leming, the Republic incumbent, nor Brandy Weaver, the Democratic Party candidate, filed reports by the Tuesday deadline.

In the race for the District 14 seat on the Quorum Court, Jim Wilson, the Republican Party candidate, reported contributions of $3,500 and expenditures of $2,623. Kenley Haley-Casey, the Democratic Party candidate, reported contributions of $3,467 and expenditures of $3,467.

In District 15, Butch Pond, the Republican incumbent, reported contributions of $1,300 and expenditures of $1,445. Nan House, the Democratic Party candidate, reported contributions of $1,868 and expenditures of $833.