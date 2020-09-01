Arkansas to open season with afternoon kickoff vs. Georgia; 4 game times announced

— Kickoff for Arkansas' season opener against No. 4 Georgia has been scheduled for 3 p.m. and will be televised by SEC Network.

The season opener was one of four Razorback game times announced Tuesday for the 2020 season. Arkansas is scheduled to play games at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 3 at Mississippi State, Oct. 31 at Texas A&M and Nov. 7 at home against Tennessee.

The Mississippi State game will be shown on SEC Network Alternate, the Texas A&M game will be televised by SEC Network, and the Tennessee game will be televised by either SEC Network or ESPN.

Arkansas' Oct. 17 home game against Ole Miss will be shown at either 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m., on an ESPN platform to be determined.

CBS, ESPN and ESPN's affiliated networks announced several game times and network designations Tuesday. The Razorbacks were not included in any of the six games chosen by CBS.

According to the SEC, game times not announced prior to the season will not be announced until 12 days — and in some cases six days — prior to the date of the game.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story stated the Mississippi State game would be shown on SEC Network. It has been corrected to state it will be shown on SEC Network Alternate.