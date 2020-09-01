Baxter County sheriff's office IDs body found Saturday in Lake Norfork

The Baxter County Sheriff's Office has identified the body of a man found in the Pigeon Creek area of Lake Norfork Saturday, as 43-year-old Andrew A. Cunningham, of Cotter.

People fishing in the area of Pigeon Creek area called Wolfley Hole reported finding the body of a man in the water, according to a news release. Investigators believe the body has been in the water for several days.

Acquaintances of Cunningham aided investigators in the identification process.

The body was taken to the state Medical Examiner's Office and is awaiting autopsy. However, the county sheriff’s office said there is no indication that any kind of foul play was involved.