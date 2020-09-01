Kentucky boater drowns in Little Red River in Cleburne County, officials say

A Kentucky man boating on the Little Red River drowned Monday afternoon when the boat capsized in Cleburne County, officials said.

Heber Springs Fire and Survival Flight EMS teams responded to a 911 call just before 5:45 p.m. reporting a capsized boat with persons in the water near the 800 block of Ferguson Road, according to a Facebook post by the Heber Springs Fire Department.

One boater was rescued after being pulled from the river by first responders, the post states, but Cleburne County Coroner Warren Olmstead said Donald Bullock drowned.

Bullock was vacationing from Kentucky, according to the coroner. Officials weren’t immediately able to verify his hometown.

An investigation is ongoing.