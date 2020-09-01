Council backs updated map after election

SPRINGDALE — The residents of the former city of Bethel Heights soon will vote for representation in their new city.

Springdale’s City Council, working as a Committee of the Whole, on Monday night supported a new voting ward map for Springdale including the new residents.

The council is expected to approve the measure at its meeting Sept. 8.

The roughly 2,700 new Springdale residents would be assigned to either Spring-dale voting Ward 1 or Ward 4, depending on where each lives in Bethel Heights. The new wards will be divided at the tracks of the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad as they cross the former Bethel Heights.

Those living west of the tracks will vote in Ward 1. Those living east of the tracks will be in Ward 4.

Ward 1 covers the northwest quadrant of Springdale, and Ward 4 covers the northeast section. The northern boundaries of both of these wards were set at the cities’ boundary lines except for one apartment complex at 5325 N. Oak St. that has always been a part of Spring-dale, said City Attorney Ernest Cate. Residents of the Shiloh on Oak Apartments, which until very recently was known as Chapel Ridge Apartments, will now vote in Ward 4.

The council’s approval will allow the new Springdale residents to vote for their representation in the Nov. 3 general election. Springdale voters new and old will choose candidates in all four voting zones across the city.

Mayor Doug Sprouse wasn’t opposed for his office, but all four of the ward seats have registered multiple candidates.

The council is expected to approve the measure at its meeting Sept. 8.

Bethel Heights was annexed into Springdale on Aug. 21 after the residents of both cities overwhelmingly approved the measure in an Aug. 11 special election requested by residents.

“The new wards are going to be redone in six months anyway,” said Jeff Hawkins, executive director of the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission.

The lines of all municipal, state and federal voting areas will be balanced by population after the results of the 2020 Census. Both federal and state laws required the districts be as equal in population as possible, he said.

Hawkins was heavily involved in drawing the city wards after the 2010 Census. He said Arkansas got its results of the 2010 Census in February 2011, and he expects a similar timeline for 2020.

He agreed with Springdale’s decision to divide the wards along the railroad tracks.

“It a lot easier to describe the places in Springdale based on something that already exists, like railroad tracks or a street or a creek,” he said.

The lines drawn after the 2010 Census showed 18,160 residents in Springdale’s Ward 1 and 17,913 in Ward 4. Wards 2 and 3 show similar numbers, Cate said.

He had no counts of how many new residents were assigned to each of the two wards. But a current satellite map of the former Bethel Heights showed each zone with similar size subdivisions, open land and even total area in each, he pointed out.

“It looks pretty equal in the number of rooftops and even the land area,” Cate said.

All of the new residents still reside in Benton County and will vote for Benton County officials as they did previously.

Kim Dennison, Benton County election coordinator, said her office had prepared in case the annexation was approved. She said the computers which create the ballots already are programmed with the Springdale races.

In Benton County, as in Washington County, voters can make their choices at any polling place.

And ward assignments probably will be in place for only one election. Dennison said she’s not aware of any special elections on the horizon.

Laurinda Joenks can be reached by email at joenks@nwadg.com or on Twitter @NWALaurinda.