Covid-19 case pushes Rogers kindergarten class online

ROGERS -- A kindergarten class at Tillery Elementary School switched to remote learning Tuesday after someone in the classroom tested positive for covid-19.

The class will return to in-person instruction Sept. 14, said Ashley Siwiec, the Rogers School District's director of communications.

Siwiec declined to identify which teacher's classroom or who in the classroom tested positive, citing privacy concerns. The class consists of 16 students and two staff members, she said.

The case was reported Monday. Everybody identified as a probable close contact was notified, Siwiec said.

The district had 16 active cases of covid-19 as of Monday, the third highest of any district in the state behind Fort Smith and Springdale, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. This is the first time Rogers has had an entire classroom pivot from in-person to remote learning.

Tillery Elementary is downtown. It has four kindergarten teachers, according to the school's website.