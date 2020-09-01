DeJong's grand slam leads Cardinals past Reds

CINCINNATI -- Paul DeJong slugged his first career grand slam, helping Dakota Hudson to his first win of the season as the St. Louis Cardinals held on to beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series.

The Cardinals loaded the bases with two outs in the fourth inning on Kolten Wong's single, and walks by Paul Goldschmidt and Brad Miller. DeJong capitalized, sending Anthony DeSclafani's full-count pitch over the center-field fence for his second home run of the season.

"First of all, the guys did a great job getting on base," DeJong said. "They made DeSclafani work hard. He threw a lot of pitches. While I was on deck, [backup catcher Andrew] Knizner told me to hit the ball straight. I was able to get a 3-2 fastball and ended up trying not to do too much."

Hudson (1-3) finished with a season-high seven strikeouts and no walks. He allowed 4 hits and 2 runs, 1 earned. With the help of a double play, he faced the minimum 13 batters, starting from the last out of the first through the fifth.

"He's on the plate," St. Louis Manager Mike Shildt said. "The guy's got good stuff. I love his slider. When his sinker's down, it's good -- just a really, really nice job."

He admitted feeling a bit of weight lifted off his shoulders.

"I definitely don't like losing," Hudson said. "I hated the fact that was lingering over me a little bit, but I felt like we were right there every time out."

Goldschmidt collected three hits, and DeJong, Wong and Tommy Edman each had two hits for the Cardinals, who won their second consecutive after dropping four in a row.

Eugenio Suarez drove in four runs for Cincinnati, three on a ninth-inning home run, his eighth of the season. The Reds have lost three of four after winning three in a row.

PHILLIES 8, NATIONALS 6 Spencer Howard threw five effective innings, Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in three runs and Philadelphia beat Washington. Juan Soto hit a pair of two-run homers, and Michael Taylor and Trea Turner also went deep for the defending World Series champions, who fell to 12-20.

MARLINS 5, METS 3 Miguel Rojas hit a tiebreaking RBI single during Miami's four-run sixth inning against Jacob deGrom, and the Marlins beat New York. Garrett Cooper and Brian Anderson (Arkansas Razorbacks) homered for Miami, which had dropped four in a row. Trevor Rogers pitched five effective innings for his first major-league win.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 4, BLUE JAYS 3 (11) Jose Iglesias and Bryan Holaday had RBI doubles in the 11th inning for Baltimore, and Iglesias threw out the potential tying run at home plate as the Orioles beat Toronto to end a five-game losing streak. Iglesias' leadoff hit scored Anthony Santander, who started the inning at second base. Holaday then doubled to right field to drive in Iglesias. Both hits came off Toronto reliever Anthony Bass (2-2).

MARINERS 2, ANGELS 1 Marco Gonzales retired 21 consecutive Angels while throwing a four-hitter, and Jose Marmolejos hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning of Seattle's win over Los Angeles. Gonzales (4-2) had eight strikeouts and didn't walk a batter until the ninth inning of his second career complete game. After Justin Upton's leadoff homer in the second inning, Gonzales retired every batter he faced until pinch-hitter Shohei Ohtani's leadoff single in the ninth.

RAYS 5, YANKEES 3 Tyler Glasnow flummoxed the Yankees for six innings, Ji-Man Choi and Kevin Kiermaier homered off Gerrit Cole, and the Tampa Bay Rays extended their mastery of New York. The AL East leaders improved to 7-1 against the Yankees this season and stretched their division cushion to 41/2 games.

INTERLEAGUE

BRAVES 6, RED SOX 3 Austin Riley had a tiebreaking, bases-loaded triple to help Max Fried improve to 6-0 as NL East-leading Atlanta beat Boston. Adam Duvall belted a homer over the Green Monster, and Nick Markakis had three hits and drove in two runs for Atlanta, which entered the three-game set winless (0-12-3) in its last 15 series against the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo had three doubles for the Red Sox.