This still taken from the National Weather Service in North Little Rock website on Tuesday shows a portion of Central Arkansas under a tornado warning until 3 p.m.

A portion of Central Arkansas including parts of Faulkner, Cleburne, White and Van Buren counties are under a tornado warning until 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The area includes Greenbrier, Guy, Damascus, Quitman, Pearson and Heber Springs.

2:10 p.m.: Tornado warning in effect for portions of Central Arkansas

A portion of Arkansas including parts of Faulkner, Conway and Perry counties are under a tornado warning until 2:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The area includes Greenbrier, Springfield, Plumerville, Guy and Holland.

10:28 a.m.: Flash flood warning in effect for portions of western, northern Arkansas:

Forecasters warned of flash flooding Tuesday morning across much of northern and western Arkansas as rain is predicted to continue falling throughout large portions of the state through at least Thursday.

The National Weather Service in North Little Rock has issued a flash flood warning for northern and western sections of the state. A flood warning is in effect for portions of western and northwestern Arkansas, according to the agency. A flash flood watch in effect for much of the state's remaining southwestern, western and central counties.

The weather service also says there is a marginal risk of severe weather for central and eastern Arkansas through tonight. Areas of showers and thundershowers will continue, and isolated thunderstorms could become severe. The principal threat is strong to damaging winds and hail, as well as heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding.

Flash flooding has been widespread in portions of Scott, Yell, Polk, and Montgomery counties, with water over many roads and highways. Heavy August rains in western and southwestern Arkansas — in some cases record rainfall — have saturated the ground.

Meteorologist Tabitha Clark said heavy rains over northeastern Arkansas played a role in extending the watch, which included the western half of Pulaski County and the city of Little Rock on Tuesday morning.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue throughout the morning as the pattern moves from northern Arkansas into western and central sections of the state.

The weather service predicts a possible additional 2-4 inches of rainfall over the area through Thursday. Forecasters expect the pattern will remain unsettled through at least that time.

The weather service reports that all of west central and southwest Arkansas received at least 10 inches of rain in August, and some areas received more than 20 inches. It was the wettest August on record at Ashdown, De Queen, Dierks, Mena, Nashville, Pine Ridge, Texarkana and Waldron, the agency says.

"This is a little bit of an unusual pattern that you normally wouldn't see at the end of August and the beginning of September," said Thomas Jones, a meteorologist at the agency.

The weather service predicts precipitation will build to the south on Thursday and will not be as widespread and heavy; drier air is expected to arrive from the north on Friday.

This story was originally published at 10:28 a.m.