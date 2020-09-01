Having Boyd's back

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas can match up its starting tailback Rakeem Boyd with any other lead back in the country.

Boyd, the Razorbacks' year-long starter in 2019, ran for 1,133 yards and 8 touchdowns while averaging a robust 6.2 yards per carry, very solid for an offense that ranked No. 111 out of 130 FBS teams. The 6-foot, 206-pounder ranks third in rushing yards among returning SEC tailbacks behind Mississippi State's Kylin Hill and Alabama's Najee Harris.

However, good depth at tailback is a modern must, given the wear and risk of injury for top-level college backs.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ltOFlmHOc6g]

Behind Boyd is largely unproven talent, though the Razorbacks feel the group consisting of Trelon Smith, A'Montae Spivey, Dominique Johnson and Josh Oglesby can shape up into a quality squad.

Boyd and Smith are both Houston-area talents. The pair only knew of each other in high school, but now they've bonded almost like brothers at Arkansas.

"As soon as I got here, the connection, man, it just grew and grew every day," Smith said. "Me and Rakeem, we're very close now."

Said Boyd: "Trelon Smith is real close to me. ... That dude right there is a hard worker. I mean, I could look over at him and he could be dead tired and he's gonna say, 'Rakeem, let's go. You know what we've got to do.' "

Smith, a transfer from Arizona State, gave the top defense fits last year as a scout-teamer trying to make his name before he became eligible.

The previous coaching staff said the 5-9, 185-pound sophomore was elusive and fast.

"Trelon has come a long way," Boyd said. "I can see him being the future here."

Smith, the likely second-team tailback, is ready to pair up with Boyd for big numbers.

"As far as me and Rakeem Boyd, man I'm ready," Smith said. "I can't wait to see what we can do. I'm planning on breaking some records. That's our goal.

"Rakeem, that's my big brother. Ever since I got here Rakeem put me under his wing, and we started hanging out every day. I started learning from him. He's learning from me. It's going to be a very great deal. I think you guys are going to like what you see come football season."

The running back roster behind Boyd has undergone a big shuffle. Devwah Whaley, last year's No. 2 back, and Chase Hayden are gone. Senior T.J. Hammonds is working more at slot back.

The redshirt freshman Spivey is back, but he missed Friday's first scrimmage of camp due to a non-major injury, Coach Sam Pittman said.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i5rW-QXC9RU]

Johnson, 6-1, 240 pounds, is a true freshman bruiser. The track athlete Oglesby, a 5-8, 174-pounder, and walk-on Reid Turner, a 5-10, 181-pounder from Farmington, round out the running back depth.

Pittman thinks the position will be fine.

"I do think we're going to have an adequate two," Pittman said when asked about the depth behind Boyd. "You know, Oglesby was a great addition to us. He came over from track. He's a very strong runner. He's not a great big guy, but obviously everybody knows he's fast. He's a very tough runner.

"Trelon Smith is just a tough man. He's tough on the field, he's tough off the field. That's his personality. I think we're going to do well there."

Pittman, talking on Friday, mentioned Spivey being a little dinged up then added, "But I think Spivey is going to help in that rotation. And I like Dominique Johnson. I like him. He doesn't have the speed those other guys do, but he's not a rock'em, sock'em, run over the top of you [back].

"He can make you miss as well. He did some nice things as well. I think running back-wise, Jimmy Smith does a great job of coaching them. He's got some hard-nosed, tough guys back there."

Boyd's presence this season is a huge bonus for the Razorbacks, as many thought he would declare early for the NFL Draft. His production a year ago included touchdown runs of 59 yards against Colorado State, 74 yards at Kentucky, and 76 and 86 yards against Western Kentucky, when he was given just 8 carries.

Boyd's 6.2 yards per carry were higher than Hill (5.6), Harris (5.9), Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller (5.4) and Auburn's Boobie Whitlow (4.9). It was basically on par with Georgia's D'Andre Swift (6.21), and a bit behind LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire (6.58).

Boyd said he came back to Arkansas to work on his pass catching and pass protection, and to help Arkansas football win more games in its climb back.

He is in very limited full-contact work in camp, which has given him a good eye for scouting the talent behind him.

"Man, A'Montae Spivey has impressed me," Boyd said early in camp. "I think he runs literally just like me. The kid has some of my ways, but he's young, so he's still learning. Once he gets it, it's there.

"You've got Oglesby, [who] is really fast. He can hit the hole. You've got Dominique, who is big and fast. He has good vision. Really good vision. He reminds me of myself with the vision he's got."

Boyd said the more features a back brings -- such as pass catching, pass blocking and knowing all the nuances of the offense -- help him stay on the field longer.

"You have all those packages as a running back, you get to do more things," he said. "You get to be a first-down, second-down and third-down back. All of those guys are becoming every-down backs. I'm still trying to become one.

"I don't think I am one. People do, but I've still got to work on things. Those guys have been great."

Smith, in his first year as running backs coach, has impressed the runners.

"Jimmy Smith is a great dude, a great running backs coach," Boyd said. "I'm doing stuff I've never done before, and it's making me better. It's good. All around, it's good this year."