Man found dead in UALR creek identified

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
Little Rock Police have identified a man found dead Sunday in Coleman Creek on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Dean Bailey, 62, was found dead by authorities in the creek, according to department spokesman Lt. Casey Clark.
The body, according to university officials, was likely washed down the creek during heavy rains, and he had probably been dead for some time.
Clark said the incident will remain a suspicious death investigation pending further information.
