NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Early birds are catching striped bass at Beaver Lake.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said striped bass are hitting top-water lures from first light until sunrise on the north end of the lake. Best fishing is from Point 5 downstream to the dam.

Catfish can be caught with jug lines, trotlines, limb lines or rod and reel. Small sunfish or liver are good baits. For black bass, use top-water lures early. Use a Ned rig or other soft plastic lure after sunrise.

Crappie can be caught at night under lights. Wait for bait fish to gather in the light, then fish with a minnow 15 to 20 feet deep. Bends in the main lake channel that have timber are good spots to fish.

Average surface water temperature is in the low to mid-80s.

Beaver tailwater

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store reports good trout fishing with Power Bait in bright colors combined with a waxworm. Nightcrawlers injected with air are good to use.

Good lures include size 6 or 7 Flicker Shads or small spoons. Gold-red or gold-silver are good spoon colors.

Fly fishing for trout is good with size 16 midges under an indicator. Root beer, red-silver or copper-gold are good colors. A white streamer is worth a try because of high numbers of threadfin shad in the tailwater.

Power generation at Beaver Dam is usually in the afternoon..

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said spider rigging for crappie is good. Bait up with minnows and fish 8 feet deep over 12 feet of water.

For black bass, use a jig and pig, plastic worm or Ned rig.

Lake Sequoyah

Toby Carroll at the lake office said black bass can be caught early with shallow-diving crank baits, chatter baits or buzz baits. Try stink bait for catfish.

Elk River

Big Elk Floats and Camping reports top-water fishing for black bass is good all day on cloudy days. Try green or brown tube baits for deeper fishing. Shady parts of the river are the hot spots.

Channel catfish are biting well on creek minnows and nightcrawlers. Some big bluegill are being caught with nightcrawlers.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista reports tough fishing for all species. Try for bluegill 2 to 6 feet deep with crickets or worms.

Black bass may bite at night on spinner baits. Try top-water lures between first light and sunrise for black bass.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is best at night with big plastic worms. Try smaller plastic worms for daytime fishing.

Illinois River

Stroud said fishing for black bass is fair with tube baits, grubs or small top-water lures.

Eastern Oklahoma

Fish at Lake Eucha for black bass at night with big worms or deep-diving crank baits, Stroud suggests. Try top-water lures at first light and sunset.

Table Rock Lake

Pete's Professional Guide Service said black bass can be caught deep and shallow. Try fishing deep along channel swings with a jig and pig or plastic worms 8- to 10-inches long. Plum is a good worm color.

Cast top-water lures or shallow-diving crank baits early in shallow water around isolated wood cover. Key is to cover a lot of water.