Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Jaguars waive Fournette

The Jacksonville Jaguars waived running back Leonard Fournette on Monday, a decision that gets the team closer to purging Tom Coughlin's tenure. The team spent months trying to trade the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, but no one expected Jacksonville to part ways with him less than two weeks before the opener. If Fournette clears waivers, he would become a free agent. He is due $4.17 million in salary this season if someone claims him. The 25-year-old running back is coming off a career year, though. He topped 1,600 yards from scrimmage in 15 games last season, carrying 265 times for 1,152 yards and catching 76 passes for 522 yards. He only scored three touchdowns. He also fumbled just once in 341 touches. The former LSU star has 2,631 yards rushing, 1,009 yards receiving and 19 touchdowns in three seasons since he was now-fired personnel chief Coughlin's first draft pick since returning to Jacksonville.

Amukamara waived

The Las Vegas Raiders released veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara on Monday and will instead go with unproven players in the secondary. Amukamara was signed as a free agent to provide a veteran presence in the secondary across from second-year cornerback Trayvon Mullen. He started 99 games over nine seasons with the Giants, Jacksonville and Chicago, but had been surpassed in practice by rookie Damon Arnette. The Raiders will plan to start the season with Arnette and Mullen as the starting outside cornerbacks. Mullen fared well in 10 starts last season as a rookie. Arnette was drafted 19th overall in April out of Ohio State.

LSU WR opting out

LSU record-setting receiver Ja'Marr Chase announced his decision to opt out of the 2020 college season on Monday and turn his attention to next spring's NFL Draft, when he is expected to be among the first several players taken overall. Chase was a first-team All-American and the Biletnikoff Award winner in 2019, when he set single-season SEC records for yards receiving with 1,780 and touchdowns with 20. He was the top target for Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow both throughout last season as a whole and in the Tigers' 42-25 victory over Clemson in the national championship game, when he had 9 receptions for 221 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Chargers safety injured

Derwin James could miss significant time for the second consecutive season after suffering a right knee injury. The Los Angeles Chargers safety suffered the injury during Sunday's scrimmage. Coach Anthony Lynn said Monday that James continues to be evaluated and that a timetable for his return has not been determined. The injury could be a huge blow to the Chargers and their defense as they look to bounce back from last year's 5-11 season. It would also be the second time in five years that James has had a knee injury. He tore the meniscus in his left knee in 2016 at Florida State during the team's second game and missed the rest of the year. James was selected by the Chargers 17th overall in 2018 and made a quick impact for a team that finished 12-4 and advanced to the AFC divisional round. He was an All-Pro selection after he led the team in tackles with 105 along with 4 interceptions, 3 1/2 sacks and 13 passes defensed.

CYCLING

Ewan wins Tour's third stage

Australian rider Caleb Ewan slalomed through the bunch to win a sprint finish and claim the third stage of the Tour de France on Monday. Julian Alaphilippe held on to the yellow jersey that he claimed with a dramatic stage victory a day earlier. With about 100 meters to go, Ewan trailed five other riders before slinging himself through a narrow slice of road near the advertising barriers, then darted to the left to overcome Sam Bennett and claim his fourth career stage victory in the Tour.

HORSE RACING

Gamine listed as Oaks favorite

Gamine is the even-money morning-line favorite for the Kentucky Oaks after drawing the No. 5 post position Monday in the marquee race for 3-year-old fillies. Swiss Skydiver will start from the No. 1 post as the 8-5 second choice at Churchill Downs, with Speech at 5-1 from the No. 4 post. Nine fillies are officially entered in Friday's $1.25 million race to be run over 1 1/8 miles. Jockey John Velazquez will ride the Bob Baffert-trained Gamine, who enters the Oaks with consecutive Grade I victories by nearly 26 lengths combined. She has won three of four career starts this year. Gamine ran to a 7-length victory in the 7-furlong Longines Test Stakes at Saratoga on Aug. 8, nearly six weeks after she dominated the Longines Acorn Stakes at Belmont by 18 3/4 lengths. She was disqualified from an allowance optional claiming race victory at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort on May 2 due to an excessive amount of the legal medication lidocaine. Swiss Skydiver enters as the runaway leader in Kentucky Oaks points and has won four of her past five starts. Her only loss in that stretch was second in the Blue Grass Stakes to Art Collector, considered a strong contender for Saturday's 146th Kentucky Derby. She also has a third in seven starts this year and has won five of nine career starts.

Lukas returns from illness

D. Wayne Lukas, a four-time Kentucky Derby-winning trainer, is back at his Churchill Downs barn after recovering from covid-19. Lukas, who turns 85 on Wednesday, said he got "really sick." "I couldn't get any air, and I felt like I was drifting away," he said. "You just wish you could get one breath." Lukas isn't sure how he contracted the virus; he said he took such precautions as wearing a face mask and practicing social distancing, and he avoided dining out. He said his wife was caring for him, and she tested negative twice. "You would've thought for sure she'd get it," he said. "We rode it out, and I feel better now than I did a month ago." Lukas urged others to take the pandemic seriously and to protect themselves. "I see people taking it lightly and I think it's a mistake, whether they're my age or 20," he said. "I'd wear my mask. I wouldn't tempt fate."

BASEBALL

MLB hands out suspensions

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jesse Winker and Manager David Bell were each suspended for one game Monday for their roles in a benches-clearing incident Saturday against the Chicago Cubs. Chicago coach Mike Borzello also was suspended one game. Chris Young, Major League Baseball's senior vice president of baseball operations, announced the penalties. Winker, Bell and Borzello were also fined, and Cincinnati first baseman Joey Votto received a fine as well. Winker, Votto, Bell, Borzello and Cubs Manager David Ross were all ejected following an exchange of high pitches that sparked a shouting match and cleared the benches and bullpens over the weekend.