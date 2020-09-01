OPINION | WALLY HALL: Kentucky Derby odds

Believe it or not, this Saturday will be the running of the Kentucky Derby.

Pushed back to September because of the coronavirus, the Derby drew a field of 18 and is being run after the Belmont Stakes,which is usually the third leg of the Triple Crown.

The winner of the Belmont Stakes, Tiz The Law was made the 3-5 favorite but drew the No. 17 post position, a winless post position in the history of the Kentucky Derby.

Some will say that means he will be outside of any trouble, which is true, but it also means he has to make up a lot of ground.

It is not a great field though.

There are seven entries listed at 50-1 and four at 30-1.

All total, 14 of the 18 are consider long shots based on their odds.

Because of the coronavirus there will not be fans in the track.

Post position Horse Morning line odds: