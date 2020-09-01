Salonga, DiFranco, McFerrin among performers in 2021 at Pulaski Tech

Ani DiFranco performs March 13 at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College in North Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Anthony Mulcahy)

Performances by singer-actress Lea Salonga, singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco, singer Bobby McFerrin and Western swing band Asleep at the Wheel highlight the 2020-21 “Charts Live!” series at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College in North Little Rock.

Salonga, who won a Tony Award for her performance in “Miss Saigon” and who played Eponine and Fantine in “Les Miserables” on Broadway, will be onstage April 14. DiFranco’s one-woman show will be March 13. McFerrin performs Feb. 10; Asleep at the Wheel, Feb. 12.

Tickets for Salonga’s show are $110 and $75. Tickets for McFerrin are $90 and $75. Tickets for DiFranco and Asleep at the Wheel are $75 and $55.

The series is held at the Center for Humanities and Arts, on the college's main campus, 3000 West Scenic Drive.

Asleep at the Wheel (Special to the Democrat Gazette)

The rest of the lineup:

• Jan. 6: Cabaret with actresses Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery. $125, $75

• Jan. 30: “Broadway’s Next Hit Musical,” improvisational theatrical awards show with audience-suggested song titles. $45, $35

• Feb. 4: Minnijean Brown and Spirit Tawfiq: A Legacy of Resistance: An Intergenerational Conversation about Activism. Admission by free ticket

• March 18: Larkin Poe (rescheduled from 2020), $20-$65

• April 27: “Potted Potter,” condensing all seven Harry Potter books (and a real life game of Quidditch) into 70 minutes. $45, $35

• May 6: John Mayall and Walter Trout. $75, $55, $45

Season tickets packages are available by calling (501) 812-2831. Visit uaptc.edu/charts.