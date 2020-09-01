Salonga, DiFranco, McFerrin among performers in 2021 at Pulaski Tech

Performances by singer-actress Lea Salonga, singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco, singer Bobby McFerrin and Western swing band Asleep at the Wheel highlight the 2020-21 “Charts Live!” series at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College in North Little Rock.
Salonga, who won a Tony Award for her performance in “Miss Saigon” and who played Eponine and Fantine in “Les Miserables” on Broadway, will be onstage April 14. DiFranco’s one-woman show will be March 13. McFerrin performs Feb. 10; Asleep at the Wheel, Feb. 12.
Tickets for Salonga’s show are $110 and $75. Tickets for McFerrin are $90 and $75. Tickets for DiFranco and Asleep at the Wheel are $75 and $55.
The series is held at the Center for Humanities and Arts, on the college's main campus, 3000 West Scenic Drive.
The rest of the lineup:
• Jan. 6: Cabaret with actresses Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery. $125, $75
• Jan. 30: “Broadway’s Next Hit Musical,” improvisational theatrical awards show with audience-suggested song titles. $45, $35
• Feb. 4: Minnijean Brown and Spirit Tawfiq: A Legacy of Resistance: An Intergenerational Conversation about Activism. Admission by free ticket
• March 18: Larkin Poe (rescheduled from 2020), $20-$65
• April 27: “Potted Potter,” condensing all seven Harry Potter books (and a real life game of Quidditch) into 70 minutes. $45, $35
• May 6: John Mayall and Walter Trout. $75, $55, $45
Season tickets packages are available by calling (501) 812-2831. Visit uaptc.edu/charts.